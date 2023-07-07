Autism Community Ventures PBC: Dr. Maureen Dunne Featured as a Key Speaker at London Tech Week

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Autism Community Ventures, PBC, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Dr. Maureen Dunne, recently appeared at London Tech Week as a Featured Speaker. The theme of this year's London Tech Week event was, "Shape the Future: Uniting global tech to drive sustainable innovation".

Dr. Maureen Dunne (right) at London Tech Week

London Tech Week is a premier global technology conference and networking event with over 30,000 attendees and 70 industry partners. Dr. Dunne was featured on a panel in front of a packed auditorium discussing the topic, "The Recruiting Revolution: Novel Approaches to Tech Talent on a Global Scale."

This year's event welcomed to the stage many world leaders from government, industry, entrepreneurship, technology innovation, journalism, and public service over a five-day period, including Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sanna Marin, the former Prime Minister of Finland, Katie Prescott, Technology Business Editor at The Times, Rt Hon Grant Shapps, UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, and Indro Mukerjee, CEO of Innovate UK, along with many other senior executives and leaders from top global brands and companies.

Dr. Dunne remarked, "London Tech Week has become one of the most significant events on the global innovation scene, drawing many of the world's most influential minds together to break new ground and explore frontier ideas set to shape the future. I am honored and grateful to have had the opportunity to participate and share my perspective on tapping new pools of talent to fuel a more sustainable innovation ecosystem as we look ahead to a period of extraordinary new challenges and opportunities."

The event took place at the world-renowned Queen Elizabeth II Centre in the city of Westminster, London, driven by the support of the Mayor of London along with major industry sponsors including Google, IBM, KPMG, Microsoft, Vodaphone, and Multiverse.

On the event's website, Duncan Garside, Head of Experiential at Microsoft, remarked, "London Tech Week has set the bar on the world stage, validating the continued and existential growth of the UK tech market."

You can learn more about London Tech Week Here: London Tech Week 2023 - London Tech Week

A globally recognized thought leader, Dr. Dunne was also recently featured at several other international conferences, including The Next Web in Amsterdam, The Future of Work Series in Chicago, and the Global Early Education Summit in Panama City.

Contact Information

Andrew Skinner-Shah

Nara Communications

andrew@naracommunications.com

SOURCE: Autism Community Ventures

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766264/Dr-Maureen-Dunne-Featured-as-a-Key-Speaker-at-London-Tech-Week