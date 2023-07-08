Anzeige
Samstag, 08.07.2023

WKN: A2AA69 | ISIN: CA4637731015 | Ticker-Symbol: 1IR
Tradegate
07.07.23
18:04 Uhr
0,464 Euro
+0,014
+3,11 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
08.07.2023 | 00:02
171 Leser
Irving Resources Inc: Irving Resources Announces Completion of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the private placement of shares announced in the Company's news release of June 26, 2023.

A total of US $1,340,000 was raised by way of the issuance of 1,429,573 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of C$1.0351 per share.

The securities described in this news release are subject to a hold period expiring on November 8, 2023.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209

info@IRVresources.com

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, in the United States or to any "U.S. Person" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act")) of any securities of Irving. The securities of Irving have not been, and will not be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an applicable exemption therefrom.

SOURCE: Irving Resources Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766250/Irving-Resources-Announces-Completion-of-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
