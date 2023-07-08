Data Center Anti Conference Live: Enchanted Rock Empowers Data Center Anti Conference 2023 as Title Sponsor

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / DCAC Live, the premier data center industry conference, is pleased to announce Enchanted Rock as the title sponsor for the highly anticipated 2023 event. Enchanted Rock's expertise and commitment to providing sustainable power resiliency solutions bring unparalleled support to DCAC Live, solidifying its position as a leading platform for networking, innovation, and industry insights.

Enchanted Rock's title sponsorship for DCAC Live 2023 brings invaluable expertise and industry-leading solutions to enhance the conference experience for attendees and exhibitors. With their dedication to delivering reliable, sustainable, and scalable power infrastructure, Enchanted Rock contributes to the overall quality and value of the event, enhancing the enriching experience for everyone involved.

"We are thrilled to have Enchanted Rock as the title sponsor for DCAC Live 2023," said Kirk Offel, Founder of DCAC Live. "Their expertise in providing power resiliency solutions, aligns perfectly with the goals and values of our conference. Enchanted Rock's support will further amplify the success of the event, ensuring a memorable and impactful experience for all participants.

Enchanted Rock is a renowned provider of resiliency microgrids and integrated power solutions, enabling critical facilities to maintain uninterrupted operations during power outages and grid disruptions. Their innovative and sustainable approach to power infrastructure has made them a trusted partner for numerous data centers and mission-critical facilities.

"We're proud to be the title sponsor of this important event where the leading innovators of the industry can share their various challenges, solutions, and questions with each other to collectively pave the best path forward," said Thomas McAndrew, Chief Executive Officer at Enchanted Rock. "Enchanted Rock is fully committed to helping our data center partners address the challenges they face concerning resiliency, profitability, and sustainability, and look forward to the conversations and learnings that await us this Fall."

DCAC Live 2023 promises to be a transformative event, featuring engaging keynote sessions, thought-provoking panel discussions, and interactive networking opportunities. The conference provides an unparalleled platform for industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts to explore emerging trends, discuss challenges, and collaborate on innovative solutions.

About DCAC Live

DCAC Live is a leading data center industry conference that brings together industry professionals, thought leaders, and innovators to share insights, discuss trends, and network. The conference offers a dynamic platform for learning, collaboration, and business growth, without the stuffiness of a regular conference. For more information, please visit www.dcac-live.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Enchanted Rock

Founded in 2006, Enchanted Rock is a leader in electrical resiliency-as-a-service, powering companies, critical infrastructure, and communities to ensure operational continuity during unexpected power outages from extreme weather, infrastructure failures, cyberattacks, and other grid disruptions. Enchanted Rock's dual-purpose microgrids use natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) offsets to produce significantly lower carbon emissions and air pollutants than diesel generators, capable of achieving resiliency with net-zero emissions. Additionally, the company's end-to-end microgrid software platform, GraniteEcosystem, provides real-time 24/7/365 system monitoring and optimization, including forecasting of electricity market conditions to ensure worry-free reliable power to customers. For more information, please visit www.enchantedrock.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

