Gold Utility Token (AGF) is a sharia-compliant utility token targeting the Halal economy and based on gold assets. Its native token, AGF, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on July 10, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Gold Utility Token

This token is a utility token targeting the market of 2 billion people in the halal economic zone, and it will be an Asian economic token that will be developed in cooperation with Conducted jointly with influential people in Indonesia.

AGF Token is also a project composed of DAO, and based on the advice of experts with deep knowledge of Halal, it also has a governance function that allows participating nodes to contribute to the ecosystem, which realizes Islamic digital finance.

The AGF Protocol operates a unique financial system that leverages collateral assets, particularly gold, to create and sustain a stable value for its Digital Gold Tokens (DGTs). The AGF Foundation acts as the custodian for these collateral assets, initially focused on gold deposits. However, the key decisions in this system lie in the hands of AGF holders. They exercise their voting rights to approve which assets should be accepted as collateral in the protocol. While the initial focus is on gold, the vision for the AGF Protocol is to eventually expand the collateral base to include any asset that AGF holders endorse. Furthermore, AGF holders are responsible for defining risk parameters for each accepted collateral type. These risk parameters differ based on the stability of the asset, with more lenient parameters for stable assets and stricter ones for riskier counterparts. These decisions and approvals are all carried out through the AGF Protocol's decentralized governance process, ensuring a democratic and transparent system.

About AGF Token

The AGF Token is the governance token of the AGF Protocol, allowing its holders to vote on changes to the AGF Protocol. If the system's debt exceeds its surplus, the supply of AGF tokens through auctions such as liquidations may increase in volume and recapitalize the system. This risk encourages AGF holders to band together, manage the AGF ecosystem responsibly, and avoid taking undue risk.

Based on ERC-20, AGF has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000). It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on July 10, 2023, investors who are interested in AGF can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of AGF token on LBank Exchange will help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

