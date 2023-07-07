AZZ Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 First Quarter Results

Strong Sales and Adjusted EBITDA

Reaffirming Fiscal 2024 Full Year Guidance

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2023.

First Quarter Overview (results from continuing operations(1),(2)):

Sales of $390.9 million, up 88.7% versus prior year, up 16.2% sequentially

Metal Coatings sales of $168.8 million up 3.3% versus prior year and 13.0% sequentially



Precoat Metals sales of $222.1 million, up 18.7% sequentially

Diluted EPS of $0.98, up 58.1% versus prior year, up 553.3% sequentially; Adjusted EPS of $1.14, up 3.6% versus prior year, up 280.0% sequentially

Net Income of $28.5 million, up 85.8% versus prior year, up 284.0% sequentially; Adjusted net income of $33.4 million, up 18.4% versus prior year, up 337.4% sequentially

Adjusted EBITDA $85.4 million or 21.8% of sales, up 62.6% versus prior year

EBITDA margin for Metal Coatings 30.7% and Precoat Metals 19.4% up sequentially by 370 and 560 bps respectively

Paid down debt of $20.0 million, resulting in net leverage of 3.5 times

(1) First quarter fiscal 2024 Precoat Metals included results for the full quarter compared to only 2 weeks of results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. (2) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled in the tables below.

Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, commented, "Our first quarter results reflect the strength of our Metal Coatings business coupled with a full quarter of Precoat Metals. On a sequential basis, sales grew by 16%, and Adjusted EBITDA increased by 49%. Our teams executed well, resulting in continued sales momentum in both segments. Metal Coatings generated EBITDA margin of 30.7%, above our targeted EBITDA range of 25-30%. I am encouraged by the actions we have taken at Precoat Metals to address operational inefficiencies, caused by excessively high customer inventories at most plants, allowing us to deliver 560 bps of sequential improvement in margins. Through a disciplined focus on working capital, we paid down debt of $20.0 million in what is typically a high cash consuming quarter. This positions us well to attain the $75 - $100 million of debt reduction we are targeting for this fiscal year."

"Our business is on track this year to deliver solid sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth. While we are seeing softness in certain end markets, we expect to benefit from continued secular tailwinds supported by infrastructure and renewables spending, reshoring of manufacturing, and continued migration to more environmentally friendly pre-painted steel and aluminum. Additionally, our new plant construction in Washington, Missouri is proceeding ahead of schedule and tracking to budget. I want to thank our entire AZZ team for their dedicated performance in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024," concluded Ferguson.

Fiscal Year 2024 First Quarter Segment Performance

AZZ Metal Coatings

Sales increased year-over-year by 3.3% to $168.8 million, with quarterly sequential growth of 13.0%. Sequential sales increased on higher volume and continued price realization. EBITDA of $51.9 million or 30.7% of sales was above our 25-30% targeted EBITDA range.

AZZ Precoat Metals

Sales of $222.1 million increased 18.7% on a sequential basis. The sequential sales increase was primarily driven by seasonally improved volume, value-pricing initiatives, and a shift in sales mix for Precoat Metals. EBITDA of $43.2 million or 19.4% of sales represents a 560 basis point sequential improvement and was within our 17-22% targeted EBITDA range. We implemented plans to address production efficiencies and these plans are starting to deliver results.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

The Company generated year-to-date operating cash flow of $46.9 million through solid earnings and prudent management of working capital. At the end of the first quarter, net leverage was 3.5x LTM EBITDA, which improved approximately 0.7x in the twelve months following the acquisition of Precoat Metals. During the first quarter, the Company paid down debt of $20.0 million and returned cash to shareholders through cash dividend payments totaling $7.8 million . Capital expenditures were $17.0 million during the quarter, and fiscal year 2024 capital expenditures are still expected to be approximately $80 million, which includes $30 million in cash outlays for AZZ's new coil coating plant in Washington, Missouri .

Financial Outlook - Reaffirming Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

Management reaffirms fiscal year 2024 guidance:

Sales of $1.40 billion to $1.55 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $300 - $325 million

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.85 - $4.35 (1)

Fiscal year 2024 guidance reflects higher interest expense, dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock, and the impact of an annualized effective tax rate of approximately 24%. This reflects our best estimates given expected market conditions for the full year, and does not include the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures, related expenditures, or any federal regulatory changes that may emerge.

(1) Fiscal Year 2024 guidance excludes equity in earnings on the investment in the AIS joint venture.

---Financial tables on the following page---

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













Three Months Ended May 31,



2023

2022 Sales

$ 390,873

$ 207,134 Cost of sales

293,854

147,081 Gross margin

97,019

60,053









Selling, general and administrative

31,523

32,144 Operating income

65,496

27,909









Interest expense

28,706

7,472 Equity in (earnings) of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(1,420)

- Other (income) expense, net

38

(27) Income from continuing operations before income taxes

38,172

20,464 Income tax expense

9,650

5,111 Net income from continuing operations

28,522

15,353 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

8,724 Net income from discontinued operations

-

8,724 Net income

28,522

24,077 Dividends on preferred stock

(3,600)

- Net income available to common shareholders

$ 24,922

$ 24,077 Basic earnings per share







Earnings per common share from continuing operations

$ 1.00

$ 0.62 Earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ -

$ 0.35 Earnings per common share

$ 1.00

$ 0.97 Diluted earnings per share







Earnings per common share from continuing operations

$ 0.98

$ 0.62 Earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ -

$ 0.34 Earnings per common share

$ 0.98

$ 0.96









Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

24,940

24,709 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

29,150

25,675

AZZ Inc. Segment Reporting (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended May 31,

2023

2022

(In thousands) Sales:





Metal Coatings $ 168,794

$ 163,443 Precoat Metals 222,079

43,691 Total sales $ 390,873

$ 207,134







EBITDA(1)





Metal Coatings $ 51,862

$ 53,669 Precoat Metals 43,156

9,829 Infrastructure Solutions(2) 1,398

- Total Segment EBITDA(3) $ 96,416

$ 63,498









(1) See the Non-GAAP disclosure section below for a reconciliation between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Infrastructure Solutions segment includes the Company's equity in earnings from its investment in the AVAIL joint venture, as well as other expenses related to receivables that were retained by the Company following the sale of the AIS business. (3) Total segment EBITDA excludes Corporate EBITDA.

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



As of



May 31, 2023

February 28, 2023 Assets:







Current assets

$ 408,489

$ 417,416 Property, plant and equipment, net

504,032

498,503 Other assets, net

1,293,456

1,305,560 Total assets

$ 2,205,977

$ 2,221,479









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:







Current liabilities

$ 180,107

$ 187,240 Long-term debt, net

1,040,841

1,058,120 Other liabilities

113,656

122,659 Shareholders' Equity

871,373

853,460 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,205,977

$ 2,221,479



AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)













Three Months Ended May 31,



2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

$ 46,893

$ 21,675 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations

(17,027)

(1,304,953) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities of continuing operations

(29,545)

1,368,939 Cash used in discontinued operations

-

304 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

737

(49) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,058

85,916 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,820

15,082 Less: Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations at end of year

-

(3,000) Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations at end of period

$ 3,878

$ 97,998

AZZ Inc. Non-GAAP Disclosure Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we provided adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, (collectively, the "Adjusted Earnings Measures"), which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency when comparing operating results across a broad spectrum of companies, which provides a more complete understanding of our financial performance, competitive position and prospects for future capital investment and debt reduction. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management also provides EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures. Management defines EBITDA as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest and provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, provision for income taxes and acquisition and transaction related expenses. Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate the Company's ability to incur and service debt and its capacity for making capital expenditures in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also useful to investors to help assess the Company's estimated enterprise value. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare the Company's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these adjustments.

Management provides non-GAAP financial measures for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of the Company's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider these measures in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The following tables provides a reconciliation for the three months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022 between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are shown net of tax (dollars in thousands, except per share data):



Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations



Three Months Ended May 31,

2023

2022

Amount

Per Diluted Share(1)

Amount

Per Diluted Share(1) Net income from continuing operations $ 28,522





$ 15,353



Less: preferred stock dividends (3,600)





-



Net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders 24,922





15,353



Impact of after-tax interest expense for convertible notes -





547



Impact of preferred stock dividends 3,600





-



Net income and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations 28,522

$ 0.98

15,900

$ 0.62 Adjustments:













Acquisition and transaction-related expenditures(2) -

-

12,614

0.49 Amortization of intangible assets 6,355

0.22

3,541

0.14 Subtotal 6,355

0.22

16,155

0.63 Tax impact(3) (1,525)

(0.05)

(3,877)

(0.15) Total adjustments 4,830

0.17

12,278

0.48 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations(4) $ 33,352

$ 1.14

$ 28,178

$ 1.10















Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted



29,150





25,675















(1) Earnings per share amounts included in the table above may not sum due to rounding differences. (2) Includes expenses related to the Precoat Metals acquisition and the divestiture of 60% of the AVAIL joint venture. (3) The non-GAAP effective tax rates for each of the periods presented is estimated at 24.0%. (4) Adjusted net income from continuing operations includes $1.4 million of equity in earnings from the AVAIL joint venture for the three months ended May 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations



Three Months Ended May 31,

2023

2022 Net income from continuing operations $ 28,522

$ 15,353 Interest expense 28,706

7,472 Income tax expense 9,650

5,111 Depreciation and amortization 18,523

11,973 Acquisition and transaction-related expenditures -

12,614 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 85,401

$ 52,523

EBITDA from Continuing Operations by Segment



Three Months Ended May 31,

2023

2022 Metal Coatings





Operating income $ 45,470

$ 45,270 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,416

8,389 Other income (expense) (24)

10 EBITDA $ 51,862

$ 53,669







Precoat Metals





Operating income $ 37,691

$ 6,648 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,465

3,181 EBITDA $ 43,156

$ 9,829







Infrastructure Solutions





Operating loss $ (22)

$ - Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,420

- EBITDA $ 1,398

$ -







Corporate





Operating loss $ (17,643)

$ (24,009)







Consolidated operating income $ 65,496

$ 27,909

SOURCE AZZ Inc.