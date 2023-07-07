Anzeige
Samstag, 08.07.2023
07.07.2023
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
7 July 2023

The Company announces that on 7 July 2023 it bought back 100,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 62.123 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares)51,734,305
Ordinary Shares held in treasury3,675,510
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares)48,058,795

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 48,058,795 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.


