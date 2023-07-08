Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2023) - Sensible Wealth, a financial services firm, has launched a new program to address the challenges of inflation and sequence risk in retirement planning. The program aims to provide retirees with a range of annuity products that help protect against market volatility.

Inflation is one of the biggest challenges that Sensible Wealth aims to address with retirees today. Rising prices erode purchasing power, reducing the value of retirement savings over time. This can make it difficult for retirees to maintain their standard of living and meet their financial obligations.

Sequence risk is another challenge that retirees face. This refers to the risk of withdrawing money from a retirement account during a market downturn, which can significantly reduce the value of the portfolio and make it difficult to recover. Sensible Wealth's program addresses this challenge by offering annuity products and reducing the need for retirees to withdraw funds from their portfolio during a market downturn.

"All too often, retirees are forced to rely on their savings and investments to generate income in retirement, leaving them vulnerable to market volatility and inflation," said Allan Small, founder of Sensible Wealth. "Our new program is designed to protect retirement savings from market fluctuations and inflation."

The new program includes a range of annuity products, including fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, and variable annuities. These products offer retirees the flexibility to choose the best option for their individual retirement goals and risk tolerance.

Sensible Wealth's new program comes at a time when many retirees are looking for ways to protect their savings.



