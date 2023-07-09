HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4510/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and week 27 was a bad week for ATX which went 1,28% down and is now at 3114, this means 12 points under the value end of 2022. Today ATX has the 16th anniversary of its all-time-high, on 9th of July 2007 the index went intraday over 5000 points.16th anniversary and 16th Stock Market tounament: Round 1 is finished and these are the 8 pairs of the 2nd Round next week: Palfinger vs. Immofinanz, Telekom Austria vs. RBI, ...

