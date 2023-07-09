Kapsch TrafficCom: The Executive Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG announces that autoTicket GmbH, a joint venture of CTS Eventim AG Co. KGaA and Kapsch TrafficCom AG, which is held in equal shares, expects a compensation and damages payment in the amount of Euro 243 million due to a settlement agreement with the Federal Republic of Germany to end the arbitration proceedings conducted due to the termination of the operations contract for the collection of the infrastructure charge. From today ´s perspective, Kapsch TrafficCom AG can expect an inflow of at least approximately Euro 80 million. In the outlook for the financial year 2023/24, the management of Kapsch TrafficCom AG now expects a significant improvement in the operating result (EBIT) with revenue growth in the single-digit ...

