Andritz: International technology group Andritz received an order from Norske Skog Skogn to supply a thermomechanical pulping line for its newsprint mill in Levanger, Norway. The Andritz solution combines secondhand and new equipment to provide a customized package that precisely fits the local conditions. The new line will allow Norske Skog Skogn to change its raw material mix and thus reduce variable costs and the environmental impact of its operations, in particular NOx emissions, fossil CO2 emissions, and landfilled waste.Andritz: weekly performance: -5.03% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (07/07/2023)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...