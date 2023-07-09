Abuja, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2023) - According to the organizers, Dotmount Communications, Nigeria will for the second time host the African Industrial and Development Conference and Awards, AIDCA 2023.

The event will take place at the plush Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, from 14th to 15th September.

This comes after the successful AIDCA 2022, which had former President John Mahama of Ghana, the Group Managing Director of the state owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Matthias Schmale, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, King of the oil rich Warri Kingdom, Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III and other prominent figures across Africa as speakers.

This year's conference will be held under the theme: "Energy and Sustainable Development in Africa". In a statement signed and made available by the conference director, Adedotun Olaoluwa, said the conference will profile renewable energy opportunities available in Nigeria and Africa to producers of renewable power as their next investment destination.

Olaoluwa argues that the theme is important at this present time, because Africa has abundant renewable resources that could transform the global energy sector, ensuring green growth with low greenhouse gas emissions. Our continent's renewable energy potential is rated as "superabundant". With the right technologies and supportive financing mechanisms, Africa holds the world's potential to change the renewable energy narrative for the entire world.

"Moreover, in Africa we have between 30 to 40 per cent of the minerals that will be indispensable in the world's green industrial revolution. Africa's arable land could feed the globe without the adoption of industrial agriculture and its attendant contribution to climate change. All these enlisted resources, coupled with the carbon sinks in Africa's equatorial and tropical forests, would demonstrate that Africa holds part of the solution to climate change.

AIDCA could not have come at a better time and at a better venue. Africa is among the most vulnerable parts of the world in the face of climate change, and is already experiencing an increase in devastating flood- and drought-related food insecurity according to the latest IPCC report on climate mitigation. The energy transition, with its systematic shift to renewable energy, needs to be understood not as a burden imposed on the world's most vulnerable people, but as a vast opportunity to improve livelihoods across Africa in ways that transcend purely economic benefits," Olaoluwa said.

The keynote is expected to be delivered by a prominent business leader and energy expert from Saudi Arabia.

Other speakers include the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Africa's richest man and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group. Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of Dubai Multi Commodities Center DMCC, Samuela ISOPI, European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Antonella Battaglini of the Renewables Grid Initiative and the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service, Muhammad Nami, amongst others.

This summit presents an opportunity to further the conversations and network around the shared values of progress, development, and advancement for our continent.

