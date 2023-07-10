plants@work: Plants to the Rescue

PlantsatWorkWeek2023

LONDON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year an ambulance makes an appearance at the Oxford Business Park for National Plants at Work Week 2023. "The ambulance felt like the perfect tool to confirm the importance of plants to our health and wellbeing," confirmed plants@work Ambassador Ian Drummond.

Of course onlookers were keen to know who was in need of medical help. Watching from afar one person noted something wasn't quite right - plants kept appearing/peeping out of the back of the ambulance and by the doors.

Searching for the bed and the patient in the ambulance was difficult as the back was full of plants! Proving that the visible signage plantstotherescue is very apt.

"Research over many years has shown that plants improve our moods, reduce stress levels and generally help our workflow," commented Ian Drummond. "They can improve our performance and concentration plus they lessen noise by deflecting and diffracting sound."

Shirley Smith of Botanica Nurseries who has several clients in the business park and looks after their plant installations with the same care as doctors and their patients, commented, "Plants make us more productive and help our creativity as well as reduce our stress levels."

Ian added, "The ambulance is a great symbol to show how we should respect the work that plants do for us in the same way as we respect the National Health Service including ambulance crews."

From 10 - 14 July plants@work is celebrating the benefits of having plants in the workplace. The Association's members will support this event with stories on the web using the hashtags plantsatworkweek and plantstotherescue.

Editor's notes

Award-winning botanical designer and author of At Home With Plants, Ian Drummond is a regulr contributor to many popular publications. He has won multiple awards at the Chelsea Flower Show and trade awards. With a client list that includes The Elton John Aids Foundation, London Fashion Week, Bafta, Harrods and Warner Bros., Ian Drummond Botanical Design is in demand for design/planting schemes and events.

Botanica Nurseries has been installing and maintaining interior and exterior plant displays for over 35 years.

