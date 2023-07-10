Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.07.2023 | 08:12
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OLIGHT E-COMMERCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD: OLIGHT Unveils Revolutionary Pre-activated Proximity Sensor in New Flashlight Model

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OLIGHT, an innovator and leader in the flashlight industry, has achieved a major breakthrough in flashlight technology with the introduction of their industry-first Pre-activated Proximity Sensor, which is featured in the highly anticipated Warrior Mini 3. Released on July 5, 2023, this cutting-edge feature revolutionizes the user experience and sets a new standard for high-output flashlight safety and functionality.

The advanced Pre-activated Proximity Sensor demonstrates exceptional intelligence, by quickly detecting obstructions within a mere 0.5 seconds after the flashlight is abruptly turned on and set to high or turbo mode. Its system intelligently analyzes the user's intent to activate a high brightness setting and will adjust the output power, ensuring optimal performance.

the sensor on Warrior Mini3

The sensor focuses on the initial 0.5-second period and does not constantly monitor the modes being used. This means that while the light is being used, users won't have to worry about the sensor kicking in and changing the mode they are trying to use. In cases where the light is accidentally switched to high or turbo mode while obstructed at close range, the Pre-activated Proximity Sensor takes immediate action by automatically lowering the output, prioritizing user safety. However, when the light is used in high or turbo mode and encounters objects like raindrops or window glass, the sensor refrains from interfering with the intended output.

This Pre-activated Proximity Sensor represents the third generation of OLIGHT's sensor technology,which significantly improves upon previous versions. It provides users with a seamless and reliable experience, effectively preventing accidental activation while allowing full power usage when required.

[About OLIGHT]

OLIGHT is a leading provider of portable lighting solutions, dedicated to its mission of "illuminating the world". Our diverse range of products serves various scenarios, including household, outdoor, and other applications. Our products are sold and utilized across Europe, the Americas, and other regions worldwide.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150060/Warrior_Mini_3.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150059/sensor1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/olight-unveils-revolutionary-pre-activated-proximity-sensor-in-new-flashlight-model-301872644.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.