Das Instrument 6QJ GB00BSKS1M86 LAKEHOUSE PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.07.2023
The instrument 6QJ GB00BSKS1M86 LAKEHOUSE PLC LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.07.2023
Das Instrument XSNA US8147853092 SECURITY NATL FINL A DL 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2023
The instrument XSNA US8147853092 SECURITY NATL FINL A DL 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2023
Das Instrument 1AT GB00B9F8VG44 FULHAM SHORE PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.07.2023
The instrument 1AT GB00B9F8VG44 FULHAM SHORE PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.07.2023
Das Instrument 8QF GB00B11DDB67 QUADRISE PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2023
The instrument 8QF GB00B11DDB67 QUADRISE PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2023
