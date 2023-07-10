SunVilla says its new Smart Yard power station is a 6.4 kWh semi-solid state battery system with 3.8 kW of battery output. It features 100 W to 200 W solar modules mounted on a tool shed to charge electric systems and provide storage for lawn equipment.From pv magazine USA SunVilla has launched Smart Yard power station, a 6.4 kWh semi-solid state battery system with 3.8 kW of battery output and 100 W to 200 W solar modules mounted on a tool shed. The station is designed for charging electric appliances and storing lawn equipment. The tool shed offers approximately 462 square feet of storage space ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...