Solar Analytics, an Australian solar energy analytics company, is now offering a new service that allows solar owners to retrieve consumption data directly from retail meters, eliminating the need for additional consumption metering.From pv magazine Australia Solar Analytics, an Australian solar energy analytics company, has launched a new service that allows solar owners to retrieve consumption data directly from retail meters, eliminating the need for additional consumption metering. Known as Integrated+, the release to all eligible homes in the National Electricity Market (NEM) follows a trial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...