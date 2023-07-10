Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has launched a tender to set up 1.5 GW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity in India under the government's incentives scheme.From pv magazine India SECI has started accepting bids to set up 1.5 GW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity in India under the first round of the government's Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) program. SunVilla says bidders establishing electrolyzer manufacturing facilities can qualify for government incentives by meeting the specified criteria outlined in the tender document. SECI is the implementing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...