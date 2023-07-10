Supporting Inter.link's development of a global automated connectivity platform

euNetworks GmbH ("euNetworks"), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, and Inter.link GmbH ("Inter.link"), a fast-growing global Network-as-a-Service, (NaaS) and internet connectivity provider, announced they are working together to support Inter.link's international expansion plans. Under the terms of the multi-year agreement in place, euNetworks has delivered long haul connectivity covering Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, the UK and Ireland, as well as metro Dark Fibre in Berlin, Frankfurt and Vienna. This infrastructure delivery Inter.link's core backbone in Europe includes Inter.link measuring the associated carbon impact of euNetworks' services, supporting Inter.link's commitment to building a sustainable and automated connectivity platform internationally.

Inter.link is scaling up its network infrastructure as part of expansive growth plans for 2023 and beyond. These plans involve adding 26 new European points of presence as part of a phased global roadmap of more than 50. euNetworks' multi-route and unique long haul network, coupled with its densely meshed fibre city networks, delivers a seamless connectivity solution. It was euNetworks' highly differentiated network footprint, superior service delivery experience, and long-standing relationship with the Inter.link team that led to this expanded working relationship.

Inter.link and euNetworks also share ambitious ESG targets, striving to grow sustainably. Since its formation in 2021, Inter.link's approach has been to build its business and network with sustainability at the core. This has seen the company become carbon neutral, with plans to be net-zero for emissions by 2025. In June 2023, Inter.link achieved its B Corporation certification the international gold-standard for sustainability and responsible business practices. euNetworks' commitment to sustainability progress has been equally as focused, setting ambitious emissions reduction targets as part of a roadmap to drive down emissions across the business and its entire value chain. euNetworks has taken that a step further in 2023, helping customers achieve their own ESG and decarbonisation goals by developing innovative, data-driven tools that provide the emissions impact of network construction projects and the carbon impact of individual services delivered by euNetworks.

"We're delighted to be expanding our relationship with Inter.link and supporting the team as they move forward with their exciting growth plans," said Paula Cogan, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. "We value the trust Inter.link has put in euNetworks and the close alignment and commitment both companies have to the sustainable growth of the European bandwidth market. We look forward to developing this partnership to enable and support Inter.link's customers as their bandwidth needs grow, and their sustainability strategies develop."

"It is an exciting growth phase here at Inter.link as we build our global platform for delivery of automated connectivity solutions," said Theo Voss, CEO Co-Founder of Inter.link. "We needed to work with a backbone provider who is committed to and actively investing in Europe's future critical infrastructure, offers a unique solution in the market, has a strong track record in best-in-class service delivery and demonstrates alignment to our ESG values. euNetworks consistently delivers in all those areas and is the only bandwidth infrastructure provider able to deliver measured carbon impacts on network projects and their services. We look forward to collaborating further as we move forward with our connectivity plans."

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 515 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

The euNetworks Network Construction Carbon Tool

This assesses the environmental impact of planned network construction projects, providing transparency around greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for proposed new network builds. This allows customers to fully understand and accurately report on the environmental impact of proposed network building projects and the ability to alter designs to lower their carbon impact.

The euNetworks Carbon by Service Tool

This provides a calculation of the carbon emissions associated with each euNetworks service, allowing customers to report on the environmental impacts of their network services. Our customers can more accurately report on Scope 3 emissions (emissions from the upstream or downstream supply chain), specifically the network connections owned and managed by euNetworks.

About Inter.link

At Inter.link, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the network industry by delivering superior, sustainable, and automated connectivity solutions to enterprise customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide a 100% uptime guarantee, self-service, and end-to-end automation on a global scale.

We are committed to excellence and professionalism in everything we do. Trust and equality are at the core of our values, and we strive to ensure that traffic passing through our networks is encrypted and transported equally. We also actively support the network community and strive to continuously improve in all areas, including our commitment to being CO2 neutral.

Our clients can take advantage of a single API and transparent pricing, with access to enterprise-grade features. We make it easy for you to connect and manage your network infrastructure, so you can focus on your business.

