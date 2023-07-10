Sumitomo says that its 2MW/8MWh vanadium redox flow battery achieved a 99% operating rate at San Diego Gas & Electric's (SDG&E) facility in California. The battery is expected to retain a capacity rate of 90% or more for 20 years in the electricity market.Sumitomo Electric, a unit of Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Corp., has unveiled the results of tests on a vanadium redox flow battery system it deployed in 2017 at a facility owned by US utility SDG&E in Bonita, near San Diego, California. Sumitomo said that external experts collected data from the 2MW/8MWh Redox Flow Battery Demonstration Project ...

