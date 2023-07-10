The Wyss Center, a leading non-profit research center dedicated to innovating and accelerating technologies and therapies for neurological and mental health disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Cook, MD, MBA, to the leadership team as Head of Business Development and Licensing. Dr. Cook brings more than 25 years of impressive executive leadership and entrepreneurial expertise in the fields of biotech, medtech and clinical medicine.

"The addition of Craig to the Wyss Center team comes at a pivotal time," said Erwin Bottinger, MD, CEO of the Wyss Center, "Craig brings a wealth of experience in translating medical technologies and therapies into clinical impact. His proven track record of business development and licensing within the healthcare sector as well as his deep understanding of the complex landscape of neurological and mental health disorders will be instrumental in advancing the Wyss Center's strategic priorities and expanding the reach of our scientific advancements and technologies."

"I am thrilled to join the Wyss Center and contribute to its groundbreaking work in revolutionizing the treatment landscape for neurological and mental health disorders," said Craig Cook, MD, MBA. "I look forward to building on the Center's impressive neuroscience and neurotechnology portfolio, and forging lasting partnerships and ventures that will advance the mission of the Center and drive technologies and therapies from research into valuable clinical and commercial opportunities that can significantly impact patient's lives."

Dr. Cook joins the Wyss Center after an outstanding career in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech sectors. His achievements include appointments to CEO positions in publicly listed biotech companies as well as assuming key roles at the C-level, board, and founder levels in multiple life science ventures. Dr. Cook's extensive track record complements the Wyss Center's commitment to neurological and mental health, strengthening its science and technology portfolio.

Notable roles in his career include serving as Chairman of PreciHealth, leading the development of next-generation medical diagnostics; additionally he served as CEO of Herantis Pharma Plc specializing in neurodegenerative diseases, and CEO of Midatech Pharma Plc focusing on therapies for rare brain tumors in adults and pediatrics. Dr. Cook has also held key positions at multinational biotech and pharmaceutical companies such as Serono, Novartis, and Eli Lilly, with a specific emphasis on CNS and mental health. Furthermore, he has successfully founded or co-founded impactful ventures including SedateUK, a pioneer in anesthesia innovation and training; Longevity IQ, promoting an evidence-based scientific approach in preventive medicine and neurological and mental well-being; and SpaceCode Healthcare, a pioneering life science technology company.

Dr. Cook's educational qualifications include an MD from Wits University in South Africa, an MBA from the London Business School, an MSc in Translational Medicine from Kings College London, a DA in Anesthesiology, and a BSc in Pharmacology.

About the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering, Geneva, Switzerland

The Wyss Center is an independent, non-profit, research organization that innovates and accelerates technologies and therapies to transform the lives of people with neurological and mental health disorders.

The Center pursues transformational technologies in artificial intelligence, bio- and neuroengineering to restore essential neural functions and deliver precision therapeutics for people with debilitating neurological and mental health disorders.

Based at Campus Biotech in Geneva, Switzerland, the Wyss Center partners with faculty, clinicians and industry, in Switzerland and internationally, to drive innovation and maximize clinical impact.

The Wyss Center was established by a generous donation from the Swiss entrepreneur and philanthropist Hansjörg Wyss in 2014. Additional resources from funding agencies and other sources help the Wyss Center achieve its mission.

