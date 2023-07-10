Anzeige
Montag, 10.07.2023
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
Dow Jones News
10.07.2023 | 11:31
Swaap v2 Launches: Revolutionizing DeFi Market Making with Secure, Autopilot Strategies

DJ Swaap v2 Launches: Revolutionizing DeFi Market Making with Secure, Autopilot Strategies 

Chainwire 
Swaap v2 Launches: Revolutionizing DeFi Market Making with Secure, Autopilot Strategies 
10-Jul-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Paris, France, July 10th, 2023, Chainwire 
 
Leveraging its successful USD4.5m fundraising, Swaap launches its v2 protocol, bringing easy-to-use and powerful 
market-making strategies to the global DeFi community. Swaap v2 is unique in addressing key challenges such as 
impermanent loss which have plagued Liquidity Providers. 
Swaap, the cutting-edge market-making protocol for blue-chip crypto assets, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 
v2 protocol. With an emphasis on ease of use, state-of-the-art strategies, strong security, and solutions to 
impermanent loss, Swaap v2 is poised to democratize access to advanced market-making tools for the global DeFi 
community. 
What Sets Swaap v2 Apart: Making Market Making Effortless 
For the first time ever, Swaap v2 offers anyone - from institutions to individuals - a seamless way to engage in 
advanced market-making strategies. The protocol uses mathematically optimized strategies, which means it intelligently 
adjusts fees and asset holdings to maximize returns while minimizing risks, all on autopilot. Importantly, Swaap v2 
addresses impermanent loss, a problem that has deterred many from participating as liquidity providers. 
  Stanislas Barthélémi, an early user of Swaap v2, shares: "As someone who was an LP in traditional Automated Market 
  Makers but was burned by Impermanent Loss, Swaap v2 has been a game-changer for me. It's like having an expert 
  trader working for you around the clock." 
The Tech Behind Swaap v2 
With models built in collaboration with the Louis Bachelier Institute, a leading financial research institute, Swaap v2 
brings the best of traditional financial market-making models to DeFi. It incorporates strategies that intuitively 
adapt to market conditions, safeguarding funds while optimizing returns. Moreover, liquidity providers can effortlessly 
engage with a wide array of assets across the Polygon and the Ethereum ecosystems. 
Launch Partners Powering Swaap v2 
Swaap v2 is backed by notable launch partners to ensure robust functionality and support. Chainlink provides critical 
price feeds for on-chain defensive mechanisms and safeguards, further reinforcing security for Liquidity Providers. 
Additionally, Paraswap, Odos, and Open Ocean are onboard as aggregators, which already ensures significant volumes on 
the Swaap platform. 
FRAX, a leading stablecoin protocol, has approved a proposal to incentivize liquidity on a FRAX-ETH pool on Swaap v2 to 
reinforce its role as a connector token in DeFi. 
Built with Security at its Core 
In the world of DeFi, security is paramount. Swaap v2 has undergone rigorous audits by ChainSecurity & Quantstamp. 
Furthermore, Swaap v2 pioneers defensive modules and on-chain protections that offer users additional peace of mind. 
Swaap is celebrating the launch by offering Swaap tokens to the first wave of liquidity providers, seamlessly 
integrating them into the governance ecosystem. 
  "With Swaap v2, we're not just launching a product; we're catalyzing a movement to empower people globally through 
  decentralized financial tools. Our goal is to ensure that anyone, anywhere, has access to sophisticated 
  market-making strategies that were once reserved for high-net-worth individuals and established financial 
  institutions," says Cyrille Pastour, co-founder of Swaap. 
  "Swaap v2 is an eloquent example of what happens when innovation meets expertise. We believe Swaap is on the verge 
  of redefining how DeFi engages with market-making, and we are thrilled to be part of this transformative journey.", 
  says Nikolai Lambsdorff, from Signature Ventures. 
Liquidity Deposits to Secure Launch NFT 
Swapp invites users to deposit liquidity in Swaap v2 to not only unlock the full potential of their assets but also to 
secure exclusive launch NFT. This uniquely designed digital asset is Swapp's way of acknowledging users early 
participation and commitment to the evolution of DeFi. 
Users who want to deposit liquidity to secure their piece of blockchain history and join the frontlines of DeFi 
innovation can visit this link. 
About Swaap 
Swaap is an innovative market-making protocol specializing in blue-chip crypto assets. Through pioneering models 
developed in collaboration with leading institutions, Swaap is revolutionizing DeFi market-making by providing 
liquidity providers with effortless and superior market-making strategies. 
Contact 
Head of Marketing 
David Costello 
Swaap 
david.costello@swaap.finance 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1675987 10-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=42df00741f211eb8f3409019ef467416

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1675987&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2023 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
