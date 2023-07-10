AusNet Services' independent subsidiary, Mondo Power, has commissioned 17 standalone power systems featuring PV and battery energy storage, as part of its inaugural trial of the offgrid technology.From pv magazine Australia Residents of remote parts of East Gippsland, Victoria, are participating in the Australian state's first trial of standalone power systems (SAPS) with Ausnet investigating the use of the technology as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen network efficiency and resilience. The distributed network service provider said the SAPS, featuring a combination of solar, batteries ...

