Montag, 10.07.2023
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
WKN: A12CNT | ISIN: SE0003656834 | Ticker-Symbol: M02
Stuttgart
10.07.23
10:32 Uhr
0,014 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
10.07.2023 | 12:02
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Chairman of iZafe Group, Björn Rosengren, Acquires an Additional 500,000 Shares

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) Today, the Chairman of iZafe Group, Björn Rosengren, has acquired 500,000 Class B shares in the company, valued at 110,000 SEK (0.22 SEK per share.

In addition to today's transaction, Björn Rosengren also acquired 50,000 A-shares last week. Björn Rosengren now holds a total of 2,960,319 B-shares and 50,000 A-shares.

"I am pleased to increase my ownership in iZafe Group, which reflects my belief in the company's vision and potential," says Björn Rosengren. "These acquisitions demonstrate my continued commitment to supporting iZafe Group's strategic goals and creating value for its shareholders."

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
David Bagares gata 3
111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/
eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution and the connected dose bag Pilloxa. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

The Chairman of iZafe Group, Björn Rosengren, acquires an additional 500,000 shares

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766439/The-Chairman-of-iZafe-Group-Bjrn-Rosengren-Acquires-an-Additional-500000-Shares

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
