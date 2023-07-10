Prontoblock Appoints William Gleason as New CEO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Prontoblock, a leading digital asset platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of William Gleason as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the company's Board of Directors. With an impressive background in the finance industry, including his previous role as Executive Vice President and Head of FIG Investment Banking at PNC, Gleason brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to drive Prontoblock's growth in the digital assets space.





Gleason's extensive experience in the finance industry - in real estate investment banking, equity capital markets, structured credit and proprietary investing - uniquely positions him to lead Prontoblock into its next phase of development. During his tenure at PNC, he successfully delivered innovative commercial banking and advisory products to over 1,500 financial institution clients. Gleason's appointment marks an exciting milestone for Prontoblock as it capitalizes on the ever-expanding opportunities in the digital assets industry.

Prontoblock offers a cutting-edge digital asset platform that revolutionizes investment opportunities, such as hedge funds, private equity and fixed-income securities. Leveraging the power of blockchain technology and smart contracts, the Prontoblock platform tokenizes and manages securities issued by its clients, streamlining investment processes and enhancing operational efficiency.

As CEO, Gleason will spearhead Prontoblock's mission to create broader access to the broad spectrum of financial assets including the $130 Trillion fixed income asset class. The Prontoblock platform will allow for decreased cost and increased speed at which financial assets are issued, traded and custodied. Prontoblock's digital assets platform is poised to gain widespread traction within the finance sector under Gleason's leadership.

Prontoblock boasts a highly experienced C-suite and Board, with a collective track record in structuring, underwriting and placing fixed-income securities. With Gleason's guidance, Prontoblock will accelerate the adoption of tokenized fixed-income assets, facilitating greater market access by increasing efficiencies via the blockchain and fractionalized ownership.

Prontoblock is a fintech company that leverages blockchain technology to provide cutting-edge solutions for the financial industry. Led by a team with extensive expertise in capital markets and blockchain-based systems, Prontoblock develops solutions that enable financial institutions and businesses to streamline transactions, enhance security, and integrate digital assets seamlessly. The company is revolutionizing the financial landscape, offering secure and efficient transaction processing, analytics, and decentralized digital asset integration.

