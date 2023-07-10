TGS Esports and Rumble Gaming Announce Strategic Partnership Focused on Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS" or the "Company") (TSVX: TGS) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Toronto-based esports and media company, Rumble Gaming ("Rumble").



Rumble Gaming is a full-service esports and media company offering talent management, legal and marketing services, as well as access to a fully integrated media platform and distribution network. As a talent agency, Rumble bridges the gap between brands and the esports/gaming ecosystem by facilitating partnership opportunities and creating authentic marketing activations.

Recognized internationally as two of Canada's premier esports and gaming media companies, TGS and Rumble's strategic partnership has been established with the aim of amplifying the strengths of their respective businesses and expanding the companies' combined capabilities. Pursuant to the partnership, TGS and Rumble will leverage their industry expertise in exploring mutually beneficial opportunities in the esports and gaming sectors. The strategic collaboration between TGS and Rumble will be led by the companies' respective existing senior management teams including TGS's CEO, Spiro Khouri, and Rumble's CEO, Adam Ivers.

"Having worked with Rumble Gaming for some time now, I am confident this partnership is going to lead to many opportunities for both companies," said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS. "We see a tremendous opportunity to continue revenue growth and create an enduring partnership bolstered by future collaboration. With the alliance in place with Rumble, there is a clear path to unlocking additional opportunities to support our vision and expansive growth plans."

"We are learning, in part, from watching traditional media decline and know we are on the cusp of inevitable consolidation within the esports and gaming sector," added Rumble CEO, Adam Ivers. "The timing is right to align with TGS to ignite our growth. Looking ahead, we want to be well-positioned to scale as the industry resets and the creator economy becomes the standard for marketing and no longer is labelled as, 'influencer marketing'."

TGS Esports and Rumble Gaming expect to start collaborating to service their clients, stakeholders and the gaming and media industries immediately.

TGS also announces that it has terminated its previously announced non-binding term sheet dated January 26, 2023 with respect to a potential acquisition of the Company by Midnight Gaming Corporation (the "Transaction"). After careful consideration, the board and management of TGS determined that it was not in the best interest of the Company to continue pursuing the Transaction. TGS is focusing on working diligently to have the Cease Trade Order ("CTO") dated November 3, 2022 lifted as quickly as possible. TGS is working with its auditors to complete and file its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and related certifications for the year ended June 30, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") and its interim financial statements, MD&A and related certifications for the periods ended September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023 (collectively, the "Interim Filings").

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS Esports is a full-service marketing solutions provider that specializes in engaging video game and esports fans. TGS creates gaming strategies and marketing programs for brands that want to connect with diverse communities of gamers in any genre, anywhere they play. TGS works with an extensive network of influencers, creators, and gaming community organizations to create unique content for every digital and social media platform. TGS builds custom brand activations for live, in-person engagement, for long and short form video, and for live streaming events and tournaments. TGS Esports has unmatched expertise in cultivating relationships and driving viewership among highly coveted and elusive young audiences.

About Rumble Gaming

Rumble Gaming is a media agency rooted in gaming that serves both endemic and non-endemic brands through audience-centric activations. Their work in the esports and digital space puts them among the top 10 influencer agencies globally. Based in Toronto but doing business in the US, Europe and now Asia, Rumble Gaming has established itself as a trusted source of representation for both passionate influencers, creators and esports enthusiasts.

