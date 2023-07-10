Campbell Online Media LLC: Camp Media Expands Portfolio With Acquisition of Honeymoons.com

As an established leader in the honeymoon industry, Camp Media is committed to delivering unparalleled value and exceptional experiences to newlyweds worldwide with the acquisition of Honeymoons.com.

CONCORD, NH / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Camp Media is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Honeymoons.com. Camp Media operates a digital media portfolio and offers travel advisory services. Camp Media's portfolio includes HoneymoonGoals.com, WeddingGoals.com, and EpicCaribbean.com. With this latest addition, Camp Media solidifies its commitment to offering unparalleled resources and expertise to couples embarking on their once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon adventures.

Honeymoons.com and Camp Media

Jim Campbell, the CEO of Camp Media, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Honeymoons.com to the Camp Media family. This acquisition expands our reach and enhances our ability to assist honeymooners in planning their perfect trips. Honeymoons.com brings a strong brand presence that aligns perfectly with our current operations of providing exceptional honeymoon planning guidance."

The addition of Honeymoons.com to Camp Media's portfolio will further amplify their influence and allow them to connect with an even wider audience seeking expert guidance and inspiration for their honeymoon journeys. Launched in 2019, HoneymoonGoals.com now reaches over one million visitors per year. As an IATA-registered travel agency and a member of the elite Sandals Resorts' Chairman's Royal Club, Camp Media's travel agency has helped thousands of newlyweds book their perfect honeymoon. This outstanding performance underscores the effectiveness of Camp Media's comprehensive approach to offering high-quality honeymoon content and highlights its ability to deliver unparalleled value to its users and partner brands.

The acquisition of Honeymoons.com expands Camp Media's range of offerings and strengthens its position as an industry leader in providing tailored travel solutions for newlyweds. With the collective expertise of their newly augmented portfolio, Camp Media is poised to revolutionize the honeymoon planning experience and help couples create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.

For media and partnership inquiries, please contact: info@honeymoons.com

About Camp Media: Camp Media operates a portfolio of websites, including Honeymoons.com, HoneymoonGoals.com, WeddingGoals.com, and EpicCaribbean.com. Camp Media is dedicated to providing its audience with high-quality guidance and advice for important life decisions. As an established leader in the honeymoon industry, Camp Media is committed to delivering unparalleled value and exceptional experiences to newlyweds worldwide with the acquisition of Honeymoons.com.

Contact Information

Jim Campbell

CEO

hello@honeymoons.com

9789793463

SOURCE: Campbell Online Media LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765850/Camp-Media-Expands-Portfolio-With-Acquisition-of-Honeymoonscom