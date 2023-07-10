Litum's Forklift Safety Solution Now Among UNISOURCE Parts and Accessories Program Offered by the Hyster-Yale Group Dealer Network

The proven Litum forklift safety solution expands market potential, reaching over 1 million forklifts through Hyster-Yale Group's extensive dealer network.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Litum, a global leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) and innovative safety solutions, is excited to announce that its cutting-edge forklift safety solution will now be included in the comprehensive UNISOURCE Parts and Accessories program offered by authorized Hyster® and Yale® dealers. The UNISOURCE Parts and Accessories program provides over 10 million parts and accessories to meet the unique needs of material handling customers. This move enables Litum's advanced safety technology to reach over 1 million forklifts through their extensive dealer network, significantly expanding the market reach with efforts to enhance workplace safety.

Litum's Forklift Safety Solution Now Among Hyster-Yale UNISOURCE Parts and Accessories Program

In the United States alone, approximately 35,000 serious forklift-related injuries occur annually, with each accident involving injured workers costing up to $38,000 in direct costs per worker and $150,000 indirectly. Litum's forklift safety solution, the Proximity Detection System, offers advanced safety features designed to help increase both operator and pedestrian awareness to alert or detect workplace obstacles.

With the installation of the Proximity Detection System, customers can benefit from intelligent sensors to provide lift truck operators and pedestrians a heightened awareness and detection of hazards within their material handling operations.

"With our proximity detection solution offered through the UNISOURCE Parts and Accessories program, we are thrilled to bring advanced safety features to a wide range of businesses operating forklifts," said Ozgur Ulku, the CEO of Litum. "This offering will empower us to reach a broader market, making our technology more accessible to customers."

The Proximity Detection System has already garnered recognition for its technological advancements. In 2022, the product received the prestigious IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, highlighting its excellence in leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) technology to enhance safety in industrial environments.

