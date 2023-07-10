Finfare Acquires Network B, Expanding Its Fintech Offerings

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Finfare announced today that it has acquired Network B, a technology company that provides a comprehensive solution for card-linked offers, affiliate offers, and gift cards. The acquisition will enable Finfare to expand its product portfolio, supercharge its merchant network, and provide its business customers with a broader range of financial services to help grow revenues and increase loyalty.

"By acquiring Network B, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to help businesses improve their overall financial health," said Wayne Lin, Founder and CEO of Finfare. "We are excited to integrate Network B's services into our offering. Our business customers will benefit greatly from the Network B-powered offers."

Founded in January 2022, Network B has quickly established itself in the UK as a market leader in its space. Network B technology allows businesses to drive customer engagement and retention, increase revenue, and reduce customer acquisition costs. Already over 4M customers have access to over 700 offers through its 28 publisher partners.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Finfare and bring our products to the US," said Brad Blake, founder and CEO of Network B. "We are excited to leverage our combined technologies to fully transform the open-banking and card-linked offers space and create a one-stop shop for both publishers and advertisers. We are confident that this acquisition will create significant value for both our customers and key partners, including Edenred, Utility Warehouse, Currensea, Top Cashback, and Next Jump."

"We are confident that this acquisition will allow us to better serve our customers and accelerate our growth trajectory. It will also enable Finfare to expand its reach, providing its services to more businesses across different geographies and industries," said Lin. "We are excited to welcome Brad and the Network B team to the Finfare family, and look forward to working together to achieve our shared vision."

About Finfare:

Finfare is an expense management platform that helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) improve their financial health. Finfare enables employers to issue physical or virtual charge cards, set custom spend limits, and have purchases auto-matched to receipts to eliminate the need for expense reports. With advanced data visualization and intelligent analytics, Finfare empowers businesses to save time and money so they can focus on growing their businesses.

