Morpheus.Network Brand Protection Now Available on SAP Store

By integrating with the S/4HANA Cloud ERP, Brand Protection solution from Morpheus.Network protects brands, revenue and consumers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Morpheus.Network today announced that its Brand Protection solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Morpheus.Network's solution integrates with S/4HANA Cloud ERP and delivers verified product traceability to customers.





Co-innovated with SAP, MNW's brand protection solution is an easy to onboard middleware

There is truth in the quote 'If you can make it, they can fake it.' We help protect your revenues, consumers and brands by directly reducing counterfeiting from black, grey diversion and stolen products entering your distribution and retail channels.

Karl McDermott, Chief Revenue Officer, Morpheus.Network

How does Brand Protection for SAP S/4HANA help?

Certified Connector - Our certified SAP S/4HANA® Cloud connector, acquiring digital purchase order information directly into our award-winning middleware platform, to avoid rekeying or manual entry errors.

Cryptographically secure - Users can define a set of simple business rules for creating an encrypted unique ID (UID) which is added to our blockchain solution to prove authenticity. The UID can be surfaced as a unique QR Code, GS1 standards, and hardware smart tagging technologies like RFID and NFC.

Leverage your social spend - For each product or SKU, branded content and romance copy is added to tell the compelling story of the brand. Adding social media content including Instagram photos and YouTube videos to each product or SKU is quick and easy.

Quality trusted analytics - We go beyond traditional panels as managers track shipments and goods in real-time as they move through the supply chain including locations for in-store activations and post retail scans. Exceptions are automatically routed for immediate action. We tie activations to your consumer loyalty program or other promotional incentives - a powerful tool for your marketing organization!

Who in your organization should review the solution from Morpheus.Network?

If you are a Chief Risk Officer, CFO or Brand Protection Executive, safeguarding your revenues and your consumers has never been easier.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

This major milestone further strengthens the relationship between Morpheus.Network and SAP. Earlier this year, Morpheus.Network announced their participation in the SAP.iO Foundry New York's Supply Chain Management Innovation program. In this program, Morpheus.Network will work closely with SAP's innovative solutions and ecosystems, in particular the Digital Supply Chain (DSC) solution. Brand Protection was developed the SAP PartnerEdge® program and is a SAP Certified Integration through the ?"Co-Innovated with SAP®" Program.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network is intensely focused on helping companies and government organizations eliminate inefficiencies and remove barriers to optimize and automate enterprise supply chain operations. Their multi-award winning supply chain middleware platform leverages transformational digital technologies such as ML/AI, IoT and Blockchain and has over 150 integrations with leading companies, including SAP, DHL, Fedex, Cargowise, Telefonica, Marsh, Swift.

