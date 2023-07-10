01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Partners with Keyfactor to Provide Quantum-Safe X.509 Certificates

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce its new technology partnership with Keyfactor, the identity-first security solution for modern enterprises. The partnership will foster the development and joint marketing of quantum-safe X.509 certificates for the Enterprise Certification Authority solution, EJBCA as well as cybersecurity solutions for global businesses, organizations, and governments to help them achieve cyber resilience.

"We are thrilled to join forces with 01 Communique to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions for the post-quantum era. By integrating IronCAP's patent-protected cryptographic technology combined with post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms selected by NIST for standardization, we are enhancing the way businesses safeguard their sensitive data. Together, we empower vendors and businesses with quantum-safe solutions that not only address current cybersecurity risks but also anticipate and mitigate the challenges of tomorrow," said Rodney Weaver, Business Development Manager at Keyfactor.

This partnership marks a significant step towards a secure digital landscape, ensuring peace of mind for organizations and individuals in the face of evolving cyber threats.

"Cybercrime is at its peak now and the rapid development in quantum computing intensifies the existing cybersecurity threats by rendering current encryption systems obsolete. We are excited to be partnering with Keyfactor to pioneer the development of quantum-safe X.509 certificates for EJBCA as well as qualified, quantum-safe solutions to protect valuable digital assets from the threats posed by quantum computing," said Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique. "The threat of quantum computing to the world of cybersecurity has arrived. We must prepare and start migrating our current encryption systems to become quantum-safe now."

IronCAP's combined NIST-approved post-quantum cryptography algorithms and its patent-protected cryptographic technology are designed to operate on current computer systems to safeguard against cyber threats in the post-quantum world of computing. 01 Communique believes this partnership will empower vendors/businesses with quantum-safe solutions to seamlessly tackle cybersecurity risks today and into the future.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world with identity-first security for every machine and human. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and securing every device, workload, and thing, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale - and then maintain it. In a zero-trust world, every machine needs an identity and every identity must be managed. For more, visit keyfactor.com or follow @keyfactor.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V:ONE; OTCQB:OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,669,833 and #11,271,715. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

