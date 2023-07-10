Riverbed honors partners across Europe for their strategic role and outstanding business achievement

Riverbed, the leader in unified observability, today announced that the Company recognized top global partners across Europe during the Riverbed European Partner Connect 2023 event in Amsterdam on July 4 5. The Partner Awards distinguish partner companies for their work in helping mutual customers unify data, insights, and actions across IT to deliver a seamless digital experience, and providing fast and secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. In total, Riverbed honored seven partner companies for their achievements in 2022 across various regional categories.

The Riverbed European Partner of the Year Award winners included: Computacenter, dakoServ GmbH, Infinigate, Interdata, Net Consulting Ltd., Phenisys and Telonic GmbH. The full list of award winners with categories are below.

"We are thrilled to honor our leading Partners across Europe for their achievements in the past year. The Riverbed Partner Awards celebrate the strategic role of these partners in our business and our mutual success with end customers," said Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances, at Riverbed. "Our partners delivered innovative enterprise solutions that leverage Riverbed's Alluvio Unified Observability and Acceleration portfolios to provide customers with an exceptional digital experience and improved performance."

The Riverbed European Partner Awards recognized partners whose achievements impact business on a strategic and regional basis. Partners were nominated and reviewed by a panel representing Riverbed's sales and executive leadership in the region. The Riverbed European Partner of the Year Award Winners announced are:

Innovation Partner of the Year Award Winner: Net Consulting Ltd.

Partner of the Year Award Winner: Telonic GmbH

Distributor of the Year Award Winner: Infinigate

Systems Integrator of the Year Award Winner: Computacenter

Marketing Partner of the Year Award Winner: Interdata

Riverbed Champion of the Year Award Winner: Phenisys

Alluvio Champion of the Year Award Winner: dakoServ GmbH

Riverbed's partner ecosystem includes the world's leading solution providers, distributors, system integrators, service providers, and technology alliances. Riverbed allows Partners to advance customer trust, cultivate customer relationships, and expand business opportunities by helping customers create seamless digital experiences and deliver fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app over any network. The Company's partner program offers lucrative incentives and strong enablement support through sales and marketing assistance, training, certification, technical support, and its online partner portal.

About Riverbed

Riverbed is the only company with the collective richness of telemetry from network to app to end user, that illuminates and then accelerates every interaction, so organizations can deliver a seamless digital experience and drive enterprise performance. Riverbed offers two industry-leading portfolios: Alluvio by Riverbed, a differentiated Unified Observability portfolio that unifies data, insights, and actions across IT, so customers can deliver seamless, secure digital experiences; and Riverbed Acceleration, providing fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of partners, and market-leading customers globally including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 we empower every click, every digital experience. Riverbed. Empower the Experience. Learn more at riverbed.com

Riverbed, Alluvio and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

