San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2023) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU0) ("DCS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is pleased to announce its successful collaboration between Epson America Inc. ("Epson"), a multinational company that specializes in the manufacture of various electronic products, including printers, projectors, scanners, and other imaging equipment, and the Company's MiFleet solution in the fight against cargo theft.

The cargo theft problem in the United States, resulting in the loss of at least $224 million in goods annually1, has posed significant challenges for companies like Epson. Due to their high value and demand, electronics have been a prime target for thieves, and Epson has experienced its fair share over the last few years.

Epson partnered with DCS to combat these challenges and utilized their fleet management cloud-based software solution, MiFleet, to protect their valuable shipments. MiFleet provided:

Real-time monitoring and analysis of Epson's business processes

Offering features such as location tracking

Fuel consumption monitoring

Engine diagnostics

Idle time management

During the move of Epson's warehouse from Carson, California, to Huntington Beach, MiFleet ensured the safety and security of over 400 tractor-trailer loads. By utilizing ruggedized tracking devices with extended battery life mounted inside the trailers and implementing geofencing solutions, Epson received immediate notifications if any trucks deviated from their expected routes or idled unexpectedly.

The partnership yielded positive results, as Epson did not experience any losses or incidents throughout the month-long move. Additionally, Epson realized unexpected benefits from the MiFleet solution, streamlining their operations by accurately predicting arrival times and optimizing loading and unloading processes. Epson's warehouse managers were able to direct drivers to specific docks, significantly reducing turnaround time to 15 minutes or less.

Impressed by the success of the warehouse move, Epson expanded its collaboration with MiFleet to protect internal shipments and tackle cargo theft issues in other segments. They have started attaching trackers to individual pallets, allowing them to track the location of the truck, trailer, or stolen pallets. Epson is also experimenting with door sensors to detect unauthorized access to trailers.

Furthermore, Epson plans to extend the use of MiFleet to track shipments to retailers and other large customers in collaboration with their primary carrier. The program not only aims to prevent theft but also accelerates the processing of each shipment. The cost-effectiveness of the trackers, which are priced at around $100 each, ensures that Epson remains ahead in the battle against cargo theft.

"I would recommend MiFleet, 100 percent. They've been easy to work with and super attentive, with no delays in responses, at any time of the day or night," said Kevin Ryan, Manager, Distribution and Warehouse Management Systems, Epson America, Inc. "We were impressed with their hands-on engagement and willingness to customize their software platform to fit our current needs," said Mr. Ryan, highlighting the tailored approach DCS offered.

DCS CEO, Chris Bursey, emphasized the Company's commitment to meeting customers' needs and building strong relationships. "At the end of the day, it's all about relationships. If I have a client with a problem, I want to help him - and it's been a real joy working with Kevin," said Bursey.

With the successful implementation of MiFleet and the collaborative efforts of DCS, Epson, and MiFleet, cargo theft risks have been significantly mitigated, ensuring a secure and streamlined experience for Epson and its customers.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. The Company provides real solutions that solve real problems, offering software applications and scalable cloud services that collect and assess business-critical data from various assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, DCS is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI"), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU0"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Bill Espley, Director

billespley@gmail.com

604-630-3072

Chris Bursey, CEO

cbursey@dcsbusiness.com

858-525-2483

Sources

Smith, R. (2023, January 16). Cargo theft on the rise - report. Insurance Business America. https://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/us/news/marine/cargo-theft-on-the-rise--report-432971.aspx

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements reflecting management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially. DCS believes that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies, and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks, including competition, online security, government regulation, and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding. Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports, and other public filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172831