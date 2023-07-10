SGC Solutions (CEO Moon Byeong-do), Korea's leading manufacturer of household glass, announced that it has supplied large-capacity drum washing machine door glass to global home appliance companies Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics. SGC has developed washing machine door glass for the first time in Korea based on its exclusive heat-resistant tempered glass manufacturing technology.

The washing machine door glass is a glass part installed inside of the drum washing machine door and requires high-quality glass that can withstand both the scorching heat caused by boiling, drying, and the shock generated during the washing.

In 2021, SGC Solutions succeeded in developing a large-capacity washing machine door glass that is only produced in certain European countries. 'Washing Machine Door Glass', by SGC with a top glass manufacturing technology and facilities, has verified its outstanding quality by applying to premium large-capacity drum washing machine such as Bespoke (Samsung) and Objet (LG), world-class home appliance brands. Also, it will be mounted to tumble dryers door glass of Samsung and LG within this year.

SGC Solutions plans to actively expand its global market supply through contact with several world-class home appliance brands. As the demand for tumble dryers is increasing along with washing machines, discussions are underway with some global home appliance companies, and its business is expected to expand worldwide.

Moon Byung-do, CEO of SGC Solution, said, "I hope that world-class home appliance companies in the US and Europe will apply trustworthy 'Made in Korea' washing machine door glass to increase the quality of durable goods and gain synergy in product quality and corporate competitiveness."

With 56 years of business history, SGC Solutions is a leading Korean household glass manufacturer which possesses world-class glass manufacturing competency, including a portfolio of more than 30,000 glass bottles. SGC Solutions produces more than 1 million units of bottle glass, glass airtight containers, and washing machine door glass every day. The company is strengthening the 'Made in Korea' premium in the global market with its unrivaled technology for heat-resistant tempered glass and has also entered the market for durable goods for large home appliances such as washing machine door glasses. Based on its business philosophy that values environmental protection and social responsibility, SGC Solutions is also committed to social contribution activities to reduce plastic.

SGC Group, which consists of SGC Solutions, has various affiliates, including SGC E-Tech Construction, SGC Solutions, SGC Green Power, SGC Development, and SGC Partners, all operating under the business holding company SGC Energy (KRX: 005090). The group continues to "Grow" and "Change" while emphasizing "Sustainability". Leveraging its global industrial competitiveness, the group is leading the way in the Green New Deal, especially in the energy, construction, and glass sectors. It actively advances as a global eco-friendly group through greenhouse gas reductions and ESG management.

