Lifescan Labs of Illinois is Now Lifescan Health, Announces New Strategic Vision

Diagnostics laboratory established in the Midwest unveils new branding and services amid recent growth.

SKOKIE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Lifescan Labs of Illinois (Lifescan), a CLIA-approved diagnostics laboratory that provides medical and environmental testing services, unveiled a refreshed company identity and strategic vision for the future of Lifescan. Moving forward, the company will now operate under Lifescan Health, a change that echoes its commitment to expand into consumer-focused health verticals, such as telehealth and at-home testing. The updates were announced after several years of growth that have given Lifescan's leadership ample opportunities to add new capabilities to its established pedigree as a top diagnostics laboratory in the Midwest.

When talking about Lifescan's new branding and vision, CEO Mr. Elly Kutoff said, "The design of the new Lifescan brand reflects our heritage as a trusted partner for healthcare providers and modernizes the brand to reflect our new capabilities and mission to bring better health outcomes to a wider population and expanded geography."

The company built its diagnostic capabilities around serving the clinical needs of skilled nursing and long-term care providers, including a suite of mobile services that enable patients to remain safely in care facilities. While expanding into new service areas and geographies, Lifescan will continue to invest in services that have been tailored to the needs of its partners in long-term care.

Beyond that, Lifescan will be rolling out new products and protocols to support consumer health and patient care, including an at-home testing solution supported by telehealth services with the goal of significantly reducing the turnaround time for high-demand testing and will offer consumers greater access to their own health insights.

Mr. Kutoff also spoke to the technological advances Lifescan has made in recent years. "I'm incredibly proud of how everyone has worked together to advance every aspect of our processes to better serve our customers across the healthcare industry. We've brought in more automation to deliver rapid testing solutions and technology that makes information shared with providers and patients increasingly seamless."

Lifescan has been expanding its executive leadership during its branding overhaul, hiring a variety of industry veterans to advance its strategic goals of reaching new markets while shoring up its core capabilities and strengthening well-established operations that have been tailored to the long-term care industry over several decades. The company is expecting to launch a slate of new services throughout 2023 and 2024.

In step with its rebranding effort, Lifescan launched a new website that outlines established and forthcoming services: www.lifescanhealth.com.

-----------

Since 1996, Lifescan Health has provided clinical laboratory services to healthcare providers across the Midwest. In recent years, the company has expanded its capabilities to offer a full suite of diagnostic solutions that serves the healthcare industry at a national scale. Its state-of-the-art technology reduces testing turnaround and delivers data providers need to make informed decisions. Lifescan Health empowers consumers and providers alike with impactful insights that support healthy outcomes.

Contact Information

Paul Jurgensen

Chief Commercial Officer

pjurgensen@lifescanhealth.com

847-663-8300 ext 2464

SOURCE: Lifescan Health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766222/Lifescan-Labs-of-Illinois-is-Now-Lifescan-Health-Announces-New-Strategic-Vision