Spectra Precision Introduces New Connected Grade Laser

DAYTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Spectra Precision introduced today the Spectra Precision® GL1425C grade laser, a new dual-grade laser joining the full line of professional laser products.

Spectra Precision GL1425C Grade Laser

The new Spectra Precision GL1425C dual-grade laser can be controlled with your smart device via Bluetooth connection.

The automatic self-leveling GL1425C dual-grade laser is a rugged, cost-effective, accurate laser that does three jobs-level, grade, and vertical alignment. Even in harsh jobsite conditions, the GL1425C consistently delivers reliable and accurate performance, enabling you to work faster and smarter.

"The GL1425C has Bluetooth® built in so it can work with the Spectra Precision Laser Remote App," said Roland Grimm, product manager for Spectra Precision. "This can eliminate the cost of the remote control and the laser can be controlled with your smartphone."

The laser has a working diameter of 800 meters (2,600 feet) and an accuracy of 1.5 mm @ 30 meters (1/16th inch @ 100 feet). The rugged GL1425C laser can withstand drops of up to 1 meter (3 feet) onto concrete and tripod tip-overs up to 1.5 meters (5 feet). This strength, combined with full weatherproofing and dustproofing, reduces downtime and lowers repair costs over the life of the product.

The GL1425C has options for receivers. The advanced HL760 Digital Readout receiver provides automatic Grade Match, which allows measurement of unknown grade values between two points over unknown ground and eliminates time-consuming slope calculations. PlaneLok automatically locks onto an existing elevation or vertical alignment point, which eliminates all drift or possibility of error due to improper calibration or weather. The CR700 receiver is also an option when a machine-mounted display elevation is required.

The new Spectra Precision GL1425C grade laser is available now through the worldwide Spectra Precision Dealer Network.

About Spectra Precision

Spectra Precision designs and manufactures high-quality leveling, positioning, and alignment instruments used for general, interior, and underground construction. The instruments incorporate laser and optical technology for general contractors and specialty contractors serving large and small commercial jobsites as well as residential builders and remodelers.

For more information, visit www.spectraprecision.com.

About Precisional

Precisional is a global platform focused on precision measurement and data solutions driving efficiencies in the most demanding infrastructure end markets. Our businesses have a long heritage of innovation, and each is a leader in the markets it serves. Our goal is to accelerate the pace of innovation and growth with the focus of resources and investment on these core businesses supported by The Jordan Company.

