GoDaddy's 2022 Sustainability Report: Frameworks and Metrics Appendix - The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

In 2022, we joined the United Nations Global Compact, committing to supporting its Ten Principles and to reporting our progress toward the SDGs annually. We are proud of the progress we made toward the six SDGs where we believe our company has the greatest opportunity for impact:

SDG 5: Gender Equality: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

Our culture of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging is core to our business. GoDaddy was among the first companies to announce and publish our pay parity results, and we're proud to achieve gender pay parity (global) for the eighth year in a row and ethnicity pay parity (in the U.S.) for the sixth year in a row. We disclose detailed information on our gender diversity progress in our annual Sustainability Report and our 2022 Diversity and Pay Parity Annual Report1.

SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy: Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure: Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation.

We believe that GoDaddy's products and services enable digital microbusinesses to thrive, thereby supporting local and regional economic growth globally. We aim to operate our data centers that fuel our products and services as sustainably as possible by streamlining and consolidating operations to reduce our overall energy usage. We are also working to procure renewable energy, where possible, to cover our data center operations.

SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth: Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities: Reduce inequality within and among countries.

We believe that inclusive entrepreneurship helps fuel local economies globally, increases generational wealth, decreases wealth gaps and ultimately improves lives. We work to serve diverse entrepreneurs no matter their age, race, gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic background, location or other experience or identity. Through Empower by GoDaddy, our signature social impact program, we help equip entrepreneurs in underserved communities with tools, resources and networks to accelerate their business journeys. In 2022, the program provided more than 9,700 learning engagements to entrepreneurs around the world.

SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions: Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

Our corporate governance framework lays the foundation for effective oversight and management accountability. Our commitment to conducting business with honesty and integrity is captured in our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, which goes hand in hand with our Do the Right Thing (DTRT) trainings. We also offer an ethics helpline where anyone can report any violations of company policies, our code or the law.

GoDaddy takes an unsparing stance when it comes to hosting Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). We do not allow content that sexually exploits or endangers minors. To help protect children, we use a number of tools and systems to prevent or rapidly detect and remove illegal CSAM from our platforms. Additional information on our response to online CSAM can be found on our GoDaddy Engineering Blog.

1We define achievement of pay parity as pay that is equal to, or a few cents on either side of, a dollar. Please read our 2022 Diversity and Pay Parity Annual Report for more information.

