Huadian Energy's new 1 GW solar plant in Tianjin, northeastern China, supports water-surface halogen production and underwater aquaculture.Huadian New Energy Group has finished building a 1 GW solar farm on a salt field in Binhai New District, in the Chinese city of Tianjin, according to the State Council Information Office (SCIO) The SCIO, which refers to information from the state-run Xinhua news agency, said the Tianjin Binhai Dagujie solar farm was built in several phases. It covers an area of around 1,333.3 hectares and is able to generate approximately 1.5 billion kWh of clean electricity ...

