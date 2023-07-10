Catalina Behavioral Health unveils comprehensive guides to Cigna and BCBS rehab coverage and announces in-network Aetna addiction treatment services. The guides provide crucial information on coverage eligibility and treatment options, while the new partnership with Aetna aims to make high-quality addiction treatment more accessible.

Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2023) - Catalina Behavioral Health, a leading provider of addiction treatment services, is pleased to announce the release of its comprehensive guides to Cigna and BCBS rehab coverage. Additionally, the company is excited to reveal its new in-network Aetna addiction treatment services for Arizona residents and Aetna policyholders nationwide struggling with mental health or substance use disorders.

Catalina Behavioral Health Releases Comprehensive Guides to Cigna and BCBS Rehab Coverage, In-Network Aetna Addiction Treatment Services



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/172125_db061950047c4a88_001full.jpg

With a rise in substance use disorders, particularly in regards to fentanyl and meth, across the nation, Catalina Behavioral Health remains committed to providing effective treatment solutions. Understanding the complex landscape of insurance coverage, the company has developed comprehensive guides that focus specifically on Cigna and BCBS coverage for drug and alcohol rehab, as well as mental health treatment. These guides aim to inform individuals seeking such services about the available options within their insurance plans.

Catalina Behavioral Health recognizes the importance of clear and concise information when navigating insurance coverage for addiction treatment. The newly released guides provide detailed insights into the coverage offered by both Cigna and Blue Cross Blue Shield. They include information on the types of treatment services covered, such as medically supervised detoxification, inpatient or residential rehab, outpatient programs, and medication-assisted treatment or MAT.

These guides also outline the specific criteria for coverage eligibility, including deductible amounts, co-pays, and limitations on out-of-pocket expenses. By presenting this information in a user-friendly format, Catalina Behavioral Health aims to assist individuals and their families in making informed decisions regarding behavioral health treatments in all their forms.

In addition to the comprehensive guides, Catalina Behavioral Health is thrilled to announce its new in-network Aetna addiction treatment and mental health treatment services. Being in-network with Aetna allows individuals with Aetna insurance plans to access Catalina Behavioral Health's extensive range of addiction treatment services at a more affordable cost.

The company's experienced team of addiction specialists and healthcare professionals is dedicated to delivering personalized care and evidence-based treatment modalities that have proven to be effective.

Catalina is quickly becoming renowned in Arizona and throughout the Southwestern US for its commitment to excellence in behavioral health. The company understands the significance of providing comprehensive and compassionate care to individuals battling addiction. With a focus on evidence-based practices, Catalina Behavioral Health ensures that each client receives tailored treatment plans that address their unique needs and circumstances.

Catalina Behavioral Health is a leading treatment provider with a proven track record of delivering exceptional care. The organization's mission is to empower individuals to overcome mental illness and/or addiction and lead fulfilling lives.

Catalina Behavioral Health's release of comprehensive guides to Cigna rehab coverage and BCBS rehab coverage, along with the announcement of in-network Aetna addiction treatment services, exemplifies the company's commitment to assisting individuals on their journey to recovery.

By equipping individuals with valuable information about insurance coverage options and offering affordable treatment solutions, Catalina Behavioral Health aims to continue making a positive impact in the lives of those struggling and in need of support.

About Us: Accredited and Accessible Mental Health and Addiction Treatment for Arizona.

Contact Info:

Name: Eduardo Reyes

Email: contact@catalinabh.com

Organization: Catalina Behavioral Health

Address: 6599 N Oracle Rd Tucson AZ 85704

Phone: 5209992560

Website: https://catalinabehavioralhealth.com/

Video URL: https://vimeo.com/748179109/85eb06bdaa?

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172125