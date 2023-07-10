Germany's Agri Energia has switched on a pilot agrivoltaic facility near Munich to protect hop plants from sunlight and hail, while also reducing evaporation. It is installed on steel masts that serve as support for the hop plants.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Agri Energie has commissioned an agrivoltaic project in Hallertau, near Munich, in the German state of Bavaria. The €1.5 million ($1.64 million) project combines solar generation with hop growth. Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and the Weihenstephan-Triesdorf University of Applied Sciences supported Agri Energie ...

