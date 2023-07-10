NEXT Oncology joins Proxima Clinical Research Early Phase Oncology Network to Advance Investigational Cancer Therapies

The addition of NEXT Oncology investigators expands Proxima CRO's Phase I clinical trials offering with expert insight

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Proxima Clinical Research ("Proxima CRO"), a contract research organization ("CRO") located in the heart of innovation in Houston, announced today it is expanding its Early Phase Oncology Network ("EPON") with the addition of NEXT Oncology, a Phase I clinical trial treatment center dedicated to providing patients with advanced cancer with access to the newest cancer treatments available.

"We specialize in bringing next-generation therapies from concept to patients as quickly as possible to give patients a fighting chance and investigators vital information to continue to advance treatments at an accelerated rate," says Robbin Frnka, Executive Director of Clinical Development and Strategy at Proxima CRO. "Adding NEXT Oncology to our Early Phase Oncology Network is a huge step towards incorporating early scientific and operational feedback, insight, and guidance into the development and execution of Phase I clinical trials. With some of the most prominent early phase clinical trial investigators working at NEXT Oncology, we look forward to advancing opportunities for breakthroughs in cancer development in these earliest phase trials."

NEXT Oncology and Proxima Clinical Research team up to further advance patient access to new investigational therapies that could save lives and advance the field of cancer care. With six locations conducting early-phase clinical trials, NEXT Oncology is the latest group to join Proxima CRO's vast network of clinical research centers located throughout the United States.

NEXT Oncology is a Phase I clinical trial treatment center dedicated to the advancement of early-phase cancer research through clinical trials of anticancer agents with the goal of providing innovative developments in cancer treatment. Serving patients out of Virginia, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and abroad in Barcelona and Madrid, NEXT Oncology offers access to new investigational therapies through the administration of Phase I clinical trials. An early adopter within the Proxima CRO EPON, the research sites work collaboratively to advance and provide breakthroughs in cancer research.

"Proxima CRO's EPON allows our early phase investigators across NEXT Oncology to continue the advancement of cancer research to further bridge the gap between patient needs and effective cancer treatments," says Alex Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, clinical director and CEO of NEXT Oncology Virginia. "Proxima's EPON further empowers us to continue our mission of transforming the industry through the development of the next breakthrough in cancer research with high-quality Phase I clinical pharmacology trials. For people with advanced cancers whose current therapy is no longer providing benefit, we get excited that we can offer access to the newest treatments available to give them a fighting chance."

"Early phase oncology trials are some of the most delicate and important trials to conduct, both from a science perspective and in offering hope for late-stage patients," says Anthony (Tony) Tolcher, MD, FRCPC, FACP, CEO & Founder of NEXT Oncology. "We proudly designed NEXT Oncology specifically to bring the best new agents to patients through our specially designed centers located around the world. This new relationship with Proxima CRO's EPON will help us further enhance our mission and contribute to our life's work of advancing cancer treatments to save more lives from cancer around the world."

Headquartered in the Texas Medical Center Innovation Center at the heart of healthcare and life sciences innovation, Proxima CRO has a vast network of cancer research clinics in the United States. The Proxima CRO EPON includes a network of Phase I cancer research clinics and investigators serving patients who need innovative treatments for their advanced cancers.

Proxima CRO EPON will advance conceptual development and translational applications as much as it will serve as a conduit to the most innovative treatment modalities in investigational cancer therapies.

For more information on the EPON, set up time to meet with the Proxima CRO team at the Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials East Coast (COOT East) annual meeting July 11-12, in Boston, Mass.

For more information on the EPON, set up time to meet with the Proxima CRO team at the Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials East Coast (COOT East) annual meeting July 11-12, in Boston, Mass.

About Proxima Clinical Research

Proxima CRO provides regulatory and clinical research expertise to life sciences companies of all sizes and stages, from inventors and emerging companies to Fortune 100. With headquarters in the Texas Medical Center Innovation Center, the heart of healthcare and life sciences innovation in Houston amid the largest medical center in the world, Proxima CRO brings its expertise to hundreds of medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies in 17 countries across five continents to further advance the $130 billion industry. Launched in November 2017, Proxima CRO is a registered Delaware C Corporation. For more on Proxima CRO and its growing team, visit ProximaCRO.com.

About NEXT Oncology

NEXT Oncology is a Phase I Treatment Center with a mission to transform the industry through the development of the next breakthrough in cancer research through high-quality Phase I clinical pharmacology trials. NEXT Oncology serves patients out of its six office locations in Barcelona, Madrid, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Virginia. The team at NEXT Oncology is dedicated to providing patients with advanced cancer access to the newest cancer treatments available. For patients whose current cancer treatment is no longer working for them, NEXT Oncology works to develop the next breakthrough in cancer research to bring the best anticancer agents to their patients and centers. For more information, visit NextOncology.com.

