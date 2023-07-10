Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2023) - Ulike, a beauty tech company, recently launched its FDA approved hair removal solution, a tool to manage unwanted hair growth in women suffering with PCOS, a common hormonal disorder in women.

One feature of Ulike devices is the built-in skin sensor indicator. This technology ascertains that the device's light window only activates when in contact with the skin, which ensures a safe and efficient experience for users.

Its further features include Pain-free and Effective Thumbs-free Auto Glide Mode, three Energy Modes, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and IceTouch Technology. IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removal operates by emitting the light energy that penetrates the skin's surfaces and gets absorbed by the melanin within the hair shaft. This absorbed light is then transformed into the heat energy beneath the skin's surface, leading to the deactivation of the hair follicle and hindering future hair growth. Moreover, Upon activating the Ulike hair removal device, the built-in active cooling system is also activated, resulting in the sapphire light window frosting over within just 5 seconds.





CEO Karina Nissa quotes, "Our goal is to empower women affected with PCOS, providing a powerful tool to manage unwanted hair growth and regain control. Together, let's conquer PCOS and embrace a future filled with self-love and care."

About Ulike

Ulike, a beauty tech company, is garnering attention in the industry with its advanced and top-notch hair removal solutions. Since its inception in 2013, Ulike has sold over 4 million units across 17 countries.

Any questions related to the product can be forwarded to support@ulikeglobal.com and the beauty experts at Ulike would be happy to assist.

