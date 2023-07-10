Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment and eko Solutions: Work Comes Full Circle With Camp G.R.A.V.E.S. Partnership

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Land Betterment Corporation ("Land Betterment" or the "Company"), a certified B Corporation and an environmental solutions company, is proud to announce its eko Solutions division has partnered with Camp G.R.A.V.E.S., an organization currently providing housing solutions to victims of the 2021 Kentucky tornadoes. Through this partnership, eko Solutions placed six sustainable upcycled shipping-container homes at the site in Water Valley, Kentucky, for people in need of temporary housing.

Land Betterment has a strong track record of helping communities in a time of need. Back in December of 2021 when the devastating tornadoes hit western Kentucky, Land Betterment took immediate action and provided 22 eko Solutions' upcycled shipping-container homes to displaced residents in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. These container homes provided a foundation for families so they could begin to rebuild their lives and move forward.

Now, Land Betterment's eko Solutions division, through this partnership with Camp G.R.A.V.E.S., is providing sustainable upcycled shipping container homes to be used for individuals and families in need of temporary bridge housing. This will include housing for individuals who lost their homes due to natural disasters after the initial financial relief has expired and eventually to children aging out of foster care.

"Our units were a critical housing solution for families who had their lives turned upside down by the 2021 tornadoes," said eko Solutions President Peter Rodriguez. "We got to know this community well in the aftermath of that storm. Now, we're honored to partner with Camp G.R.A.V.E.S. to give a hand up to men and women who are in need of a home."

In addition to providing housing, Camp G.R.A.V.E.S. offers comprehensive support programs, including resources, employment opportunities, and education programs. Their track record of helping individuals achieve independence and productivity sets them apart and makes Camp G.R.A.V.E.S. an ideal partner for this endeavor.

"People need homes as the foundation for their families, and without that, it is very difficult to move forward," Kirk Taylor, Land Betterment President said. "We are so proud to be able to have a positive impact on both individuals and communities in a time of need."

The six upcycled shipping-container homes are located at 15030 State Route 45 South, Water Valley, Kentucky. The models currently in place at Camp G.R.A.V.E.S. are the Agora model which measures 320 square feet and is an open floor plan with 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom and the Tide Model measuring 320 square feet and is an open floor plan with a 1 bedroom studio and 1 full bathroom. These sustainable and energy-efficient homes combine contemporary design with practicality.

eko Solutions ensures the quality and compliance of the homes by adhering to strict national and state building codes. With a standardized approach and rigorous quality control measures, homes are manufactured at an impressive rate of up to seven per week. The construction process pays close attention to detail, from the faucets used to the placement of electrical outlets. By virtue of their previous life as ocean shipping containers, eko homes are built to withstand transportation, ensuring they meet building standards and codes.

In addition to the Agora and Tide models, eko Solutions offers a wide range of shipping-container housing solutions, including mobile workstations, bathrooms, dog grooming facilities, food stands, RVs, farms, hunting retreats, and homes.

About Camp Graves

Camp G.R.A.V.E.S, a 501(c)(3) non-profit located Water Valley, Kentucky, helps break the cycle of poverty, housing instability, unemployment, government dependence, addiction, lack of education and roadblocks getting in the way of independence and success. Through our programs, Camp G.R.A.V.E.S. provides disaster relief, interim housing to disaster victims and services to break negative cycles. Camp G.R.A.V.E.S. provides short to mid-term housing for victims of displacing disaster. This housing allows families to regroup, recuperate and rebuild what they have lost without worrying about where they will house their family. Housing stability in the mist of upheaval is crucial for the rebuilding of both the physical home and their lives to begin. Camp G.R.A.V.E.S. also connects individuals and families to community resources in Graves, Kentucky and surrounding counties. Camp residents and the community have access to local resources ranging from schools to hospitals, municipalities, churches, legal aid, counseling, and everything in between. We are working with organizations, businesses, and educational institutions to provide individuals with opportunities to better themselves, their lives and the lives of those around them. To learn more about Camp G.R.A.V.E.S. visit our website www.campgraves.org or connect with us on Facebook

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, container-based structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis, recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc.com and connect with eko Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

eko Solutions Upcycled Shipping Container Home at Camp G.R.A.V.E.S.

