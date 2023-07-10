Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 3rd to July 7th, 2023:
Transaction
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
03/07/2023
351,885
53.681874
18,889,846.23
XPAR
03/07/2023
110,000
53.640875
5,900,496.25
CEUX
03/07/2023
40,000
53.637431
2,145,497.24
TQEX
03/07/2023
38,000
53.640129
2,038,324.90
AQEU
04/07/2023
353,306
53.750249
18,990,285.47
XPAR
04/07/2023
120,000
53.750401
6,450,048.12
CEUX
04/07/2023
32,000
53.750803
1,720,025.70
TQEX
04/07/2023
33,943
53.749801
1,824,429.50
AQEU
05/07/2023
326,796
53.109749
17,356,053.53
XPAR
05/07/2023
150,000
53.040557
7,956,083.55
CEUX
05/07/2023
35,000
53.082309
1,857,880.82
TQEX
05/07/2023
35,000
53.068334
1,857,391.69
AQEU
06/07/2023
312,442
51.633656
16,132,522.75
XPAR
06/07/2023
160,000
51.540855
8,246,536.80
CEUX
06/07/2023
50,000
51.568150
2,578,407.50
TQEX
06/07/2023
39,000
51.709570
2,016,673.23
AQEU
07/07/2023
389,832
51.013703
19,886,773.87
XPAR
07/07/2023
105,000
50.924177
5,347,038.59
CEUX
07/07/2023
39,000
50.948173
|
1,986,978.75
TQEX
07/07/2023
35,000
50.931881
1,782,615.84
AQEU
Total
2,756,204
52.595494
144,963,910.31
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
