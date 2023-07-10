Alta Copper Corp.: Alta Copper Appoints Andrew Hamilton to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Copper Corp. (TSX: ATCU; OTCQX: ATCUF; BVL: ATCU) ("Alta Copper" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Andrew Hamilton as a director of the Company.



"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Hamilton to the Board of Directors of Alta Copper. Andrew's wealth of experience in construction, completion and commissioning of major projects will prove invaluable as we move to the next stage of development for our 100% owned Cañariaco advanced staged copper project," commented Giulio T. Bonifacio, Executive Chair of Alta Copper.

Mr. Andrew Hamilton is Technical Director of Fortescue Metals with the Corporate Strategy Team. He is a Mechanical Engineer, BEng. (Mech) from the University of South Australia while also being a graduate of Australian Institute of Company Directors and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. His current role also includes managing and reviewing critical metals project opportunities. Over his career, Mr. Hamilton has spent significant time in senior management and directorship roles, providing expertise in engineering, constructing, commissioning and 'business delivery' services to mining, building infrastructure and fleet management.

Mr. Hamilton joined Fortescue Metals in early 2008 to complete, commission and ramp up Fortescue's first operational Cloudbreak mine, and later delivery of the site's wet beneficiation and power station upgrades. Prior to this, Mr. Hamilton held Project Management and delivery roles at Project Magnet, South Australia, and managed the design of the African Minerals three stage Haematite & Magnetite development, delivering the first stage in West Africa.

In 2011 Mr. Hamilton managed the delivery of the Wet Front End modifications to the Cloudbreak processing plant, followed by technical and design input to Christmas Creek processing operations. In late 2013, Mr. Hamilton commenced work on the Iron Bridge project leading to design, construction, commissioning, and delivery of the full-scale Stage 1 developmental plant within a 15-month period. Upon successful operation of Stage 1, Mr. Hamilton managed and delivered the Investment Decision report to the Fortescue Board in 2019, culminating in approval of the 22mtpa Iron Bridge Magnetite JV ("IBJV") Project. Mr. Hamilton held various roles on the US$3.9bn IBJV project including Project Director and Technical Director.

About Alta Copper

Alta Copper is focused on the development of its 100% owned Cañariaco advanced staged copper project. Cañariaco comprises 97 square kilometers of highly prospective land located 150 kilometers northeast of the City of Chiclayo, Peru, which include the Cañariaco Norte deposit, Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, all within a 4km NE-SW trend in northern Peru's prolific mining district. Cañariaco is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not held by a major.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the effective date of the consolidation and name change of the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Alta Copper Corp.

"Joanne C. Freeze" P.Geo., President, CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Joanne C. Freeze, President, CEO and Director

jfreeze@altacopper.com

+1 604 512 3359

or

Giulio T. Bonifacio, Executive Chair and Director

gtbonifacio@altacopper.com

+1 604 318 6760