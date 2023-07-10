L'ORÉAL: World's largest and most diverse skin and hair health study launched by L'Oréal and Verily

WORLD'S LARGEST AND MOST DIVERSE SKIN AND HAIR HEALTH STUDY LAUNCHED BY L'ORÉAL AND VERILY

The 'My Skin & Hair Journey' registry now open for enrollment, seeking self-identifying women participants for U.S. cohort

Clichy, 10th July 2023 - L'Oréal , the world leader in beauty, and Verily , an Alphabet precision health tech company, today announced the launch of My Skin & Hair Journey, a multi-year study that will help researchers better understand the biological, clinical and environmental factors that contribute to skin and hair health over time.

The My Skin & Hair Journey registry will enroll thousands of self-identifying U.S. women to develop an unprecedented body of knowledge about perceptions and experiences of skin and hair health, including the role of lifestyle, environment, wellness, and personal beauty routines. Self-identifying women aged 18-70 from various ethnicities, social backgrounds and with diverse skin and hair attributes are invited to take part by privately sharing their unique skin and hair health journeys through self-reported data and surveys. A subgroup of participants will also be invited to further testing to uncover biomarkers -- unique biological signatures - that can lead to early detection or prevention of skin disorders, before they take hold. L'Oréal will leverage insights generated from the registry to develop innovative, precision beauty offerings to support the skin and hair goals of all consumers.

"We are passionate about embarking on this journey with Verily, the worldwide leader in precision healthtech. It is the first time a study of this magnitude has been designed forandlaunched in the beauty industry. Our work will go beyond skin and will cover our research around longevity," said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology at L'Oréal. "This study has the potential to unlock the mysteries of skin and hair health down to the individual level. In the future, it can serve as the cornerstone for developing precision beauty innovations for hair and skin, with a level of personalization never seen before."

"This program combines L'Oréal's deep scientific knowledge of beauty with Verily's comprehensive technology and clinical science capabilities," said Stephen Gillett, CEO of Verily. "Through this multifaceted partnership, we aim to bring meaningful innovation to consumers and leverage data to deliver improved precision skin and hair health outcomes."

L'Oréal has over a century of experience in research and development, and a strong commitment to open innovation with partners to accelerate knowledge that promotes global skin and hair health. L'Oréal's expertise has grown to include advanced research and innovation for precision 'beauty for each' - leveraging synthetic biology, green sciences and Beauty Tech to develop more personalized products and services for the diverse profiles, needs and aspirations of global consumers.

"Skin health cohorts play a crucial role in unraveling the intricate connection between a wide range of biomarkers and skin health outcomes," said Guive Balooch, L'Oréal's Global Managing Director of Augmented Beauty and Open Innovation. "Engaging regularly over time with the study participants allows us to observe changes, pinpoint risk factors, and develop personalized skincare recommendations that enhance overall skin health and well-being. This comprehensive understanding contributes to the development of more precise and inclusive skincare approaches that cater to the diverse needs of individuals worldwide."

In 2022, L'Oréal and Verily announced a strategic, multi-year partnership and research collaboration to advance precision skin health. As part of this work earlier this year, L'Oréal announced HAPTA , a computerized makeup applicator for people with limited hand and arm mobility, powered by Verily technology.

The My Skin & Hair Journey longitudinal registry for skin and hair health is now enrolling participants in the United States, with the intention to expand internationally. For those interested in joining, more information can be found here .

About L'Oréal

For over 110 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 36 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With 87 400 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks

About Verily

Verily is an Alphabet health technology company focused on research, care, and risk protection to deliver on the promise of precision health and help people live healthier lives. We are uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, data science, and healthcare to create tools to accelerate evidence generation, products to enable more personalized care, and approaches to make costs more predictable. For more information, please visit: verily.com.

"This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.

This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements."

CONTACTS

L'ORÉAL

Switchboard

+33 (0)1 47 56 70 00







VERILY

Steven Cooper

+1 (646) 358 2765

sjcoop@verily.com Individual shareholders and market regulators

Pascale GUERIN

+33 (0)1 49 64 18 89

Pascale.guerin@loreal.com (mailto:Pascale.guerin@loreal.com) Financial analysts and institutional investors

Françoise LAUVIN

+33 (0)1 47 56 86 82

Francoise.lauvin@loreal.com (mailto:Francoise.lauvin@loreal.com) Media







Noëlle CAMILLERI

+33 (0)6 79 92 99 39

Noelle.camilleri@loreal.com (mailto:Noelle.camilleri@loreal.com)







Christine BURKE

+33 (0)6 75 54 38 15

Christine.burke@loreal.com

For further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker of financial institution, the L'Oréal Finance app or call the toll-free number from France: 0 800 66 66 66. 0 800 66 66 66

Follow us on Twitter @lorealgroupe

www.loreal.com

Attachment