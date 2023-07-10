HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): ORDER FOR 2 RENEWABLE HYDROGEN STATIONS FOR HEAVY-DUTY VEHICLES

ORDER FOR 2 RENEWABLE HYDROGEN STATIONS

FOR HEAVY-DUTY VEHICLES

Grenoble, July 10, 2023 - HRS , a leading European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, has been chosen by a French leader in civil engineering to provide and install a refueling solution consisting of two HRS14 hydrogen refueling stations (14 kg/hour or 300kg/day) with the objective of delivering, in total, up to 500 kg/day.

These 2 stations will be used at a renewable hydrogen distribution point, on the site of an "energy recovery center" in a major French agglomeration, to power various types of heavy-duty vehicles, including a dozen hydrogen-powered buses for the agglomeration.

HRS will design, supply and install them, with commissioning scheduled for the 2nd half of 2024. The stations will be supplied with renewable hydrogen produced locally using an electrolyzer.

This latest success for HRS in France consolidates the Company's position as the leading French supplier of hydrogen refueling stations and preferred port of call for French public bodies regarding large-scale hydrogen projects.

Hassen Rachedi, HRS Founding Chairman and CEO, said: "The development of bold decarbonization projects by urban conglomerations illustrates the ramp-up of the energy transition underway in our regions. HRS is proud to have been selected to support the deployment of this project at the heart of a complete hydrogen ecosystem and its use in heavy-duty vehicles and mobility."

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2021/2022 revenue of €17.0 million. As of June 30, 2022, the company had 78 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

