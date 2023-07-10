Anzeige
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

DJ NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

TUI AG (TUI) 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
10-Jul-2023 / 18:08 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely 
       associated 
a)      Name                     Frank Jakobi 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Deputy Chairman of the 
                              Supervisory Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment        Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
       platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)      Name                     TUI AG 
 
b)      LEI                      529900SL2WSPV293B552 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
       instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each 
       place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type Shares 
       of instrument 
 
       Identification code              ISIN: DE000TUAG505 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Acquisition of shares 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                              Price(s)   Volume(s) 
                              6.568 EUR   761.266747 
                                     Shares d)      Aggregated information            Aggregated volume: 4,999.99 EUR

- Aggregated volume

- Price e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-07 f) Place of the transaction Lang & Schwarz Exchange, XHAM

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  256673 
EQS News ID:  1676615 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1676615&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2023 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)

