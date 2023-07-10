TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

DJ NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

TUI AG (TUI) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 10-Jul-2023 / 18:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Frank Jakobi 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type Shares of instrument Identification code ISIN: DE000TUAG505 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 6.568 EUR 761.266747 Shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume: 4,999.99 EUR

- Aggregated volume

- Price e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-07 f) Place of the transaction Lang & Schwarz Exchange, XHAM

