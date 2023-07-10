BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Transactions in own shares
In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (theCompany) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel.
Ordinary Shares:
|Date of purchase:
|10 July 2023
|Number of ordinary shares purchased (to be held in treasury):
|50,000
Weighted average price:
|564.75p
|Lowest price per share:
|563.50p
|Highest price per share:
|565.50p
The Company intends for the purchased shares to be held in treasury.
Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,327,579 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 99,882,285 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 3.22% of the Company's total issued share capital (103,209,864 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 12 July 2023, should use the figure of 99,882,285 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
All enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098
10 July 2023
