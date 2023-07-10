Anviz Global: Anviz Launches Next-Gen OSDP-Powered Access Control Solutions, Setting New Industry Standards

UNION CITY, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anviz, an industry leader in professional and converged intelligent security solutions, has announced the launch of its next-generation access control solutions powered by Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP). The two new offerings - the SAC921 single-door access controller and C2KA-OSDP RFID keypad reader - are future-proof systems packed with state-of-the-art technology and smart features. Both solutions seek to ensure customer safety and peace of mind, providing a comprehensive security solution for today's modern world.

"Mounting concerns surrounding personal data security have raised awareness about the importance of digital safety in recent years, which is expected to drive significant changes in safety standards for data storage and transfer," said Felix, Product Manager of Anviz. "Aiming to take the lead in transforming how personal data is safeguarded, we launched our latest OSDP-based solutions equipped with tailor-made features for businesses looking for more advanced access control systems. We also believe SIA OSDP, the most widely-recognized standard for access control systems, will play a pivotal role in addressing security concerns by empowering manufacturers to offer enhanced security options with diverse functionalities to global users."

SAC921 Single-door access controller

SAC921 is a PoE-powered access control system that offers great flexibility and simplicity with a wider range of access control interfaces supporting alarm input, perimeter security, and device control. The SAC921 provides a revolutionary upgrade to the traditional Wiegand-based access control systems, significantly streamlining device operations while offering improved security features and better third-party compatibility.

Due to the adoption of PoE, OSDP, and built-in management software, installation of the SAC921 is easier and more cost-effective. Via Anviz's CrossChex remote control system, users can also access a more comprehensive set of security options, such as personnel identity verification, access control, and time attendance management system, granting powerful and customizable security capabilities.

C2KA-OSDP RFID keypad reader

The C2KA-OSDP RFID keypad reader ushers in a new era of PIN code access, delivering unrivaled convenience for both credentialed users and visitors alike. The cutting-edge reader goes beyond traditional access control by supporting multi-factor authentication with seamless integration of various credentials and access methods.

The keypad reader's breakthrough security capabilities are made possible by OSDP, securing connections and safeguarding against hacks. Unlike traditional Wiegand-based systems, OSDP-powered devices enable bidirectional communication between controllers and card readers using RS485, allowing for real-time monitoring of the card reader's status. This enables access control software to monitor, control, and encrypt data between the access control controller and card reader, delivering advanced tamper protection and usage tracking.

OSDP's key value come from its superior flexibility. Data shared between OSDP access control and readers are no longer confined to fixed-length data fields, such as 24 or 36, with AES128 encryption ensuring higher data security. As a member of SIA, Anviz intends to introduce more SIA OSDP Verified products to the global markets, allowing customers worldwide to enjoy higher security, richer functionality, greater ease of use, and increased interoperability brought by OSDP.

The packaged access control solution that combines the SAC921 access controller and C2KA-OSDP RFID keypad reader is scheduled to be launched in the second half of 2023. Anviz is also planning to upgrade its products to support greater compatibility with third-party solutions. This will be tailored to the needs of various industries, including education, government, commercial real estate, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and hospitality users, allowing them access to a comprehensive and integrated security control experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149981/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anviz-launches-next-gen-osdp-powered-access-control-solutions-setting-new-industry-standards-301872832.html