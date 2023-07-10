Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2023) - In her new role as Associate Vice President of Academic Partnerships and Learning Resources at College of DuPage, Tamara McClain is focused on fostering academic pathways for all students to ensure equal access to education.

The Plainfield resident has a deep passion for working at community colleges and saw first-hand how education transforms lives in her prior roles as Director of Admissions and Outreach, International Students and Campus Central at College of DuPage; Multicultural Recruiting Manager at Harper College; Senior Associate Director at the Illinois Institute of Technology; and College and Academic Counselor at the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy. Most recently, McClain served as COD Interim Associate Vice President of Academic Partnerships and Learning Resources.

"The community college environment holds a special place in my heart," said McClain, who joined the College in 2016. "I find great joy in serving as a catalyst for change, working towards the goal of ensuring equal access to education for all."

McClain received her master's in Higher Education from Loyola University Chicago and is a doctoral candidate in Education Leadership at DePaul University.

"Tamara's invaluable expertise and dedication in cultivating collaborative relationships with our academic partners has been remarkable," said COD Provost Mark Curtis-Chávez. "Her passion and commitment to student success seamlessly align with the core mission of COD. I eagerly anticipate the positive impact she will bring as she forges new, innovative pathways for our students."

In her new role, McClain is focused on overseeing the continued increases of articulation agreements and academic partnerships with four-year institutions in an effort to encourage successful education and economic outcomes for students. Currently, COD has guaranteed admission agreements and transfer or articulation agreements with more than 50 institutions of higher learning for nearly 200 degree programs.

"The landscape of higher education is changing, and it's important for students to know that they have multiple opportunities once they start at a community college," McClain said. "As the largest community college in Illinois, it's crucial that we provide opportunities for not only traditional students, but also non-traditional and first-generation students."

McClain is also working to make higher education accessible for high school students through the College's Dual Credit and Dual Enrollment programs. The program has grown tremendously during her tenure and this year reported a 33 percent increase in enrollment.

Serving more than two dozen high schools in DuPage County, COD's Dual Credit Program allows District 502 high school students to enroll in courses at their high schools for which they receive both college credit and high school credit. And launched in Fall 2022, COD's new Dual Enrollment program allows students to accumulate transferable credits prior to entering college.

"These programs make the path to college more equitable," said McClain. "We are providing more opportunities for degree attainment and equity for all high school students; specifically, underrepresented, first-generation and students with disabilities. At the end of the day, it's all about individual student success and how we can help them achieve their goals."

